Brandon Valley edged Yankton by three strokes in a boys’ golf dual on Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Brandon Valley’s Logan Kelling shot a 1-under 71 to help the Lynx to a team score of 310, edging out the Bucks (313). Brandon Valley’s Colby Meyer was second, shooting a 76.
Yankton was led by 77s from brothers Easton and Dawson Vellek. Caeden Ekroth shot 79 and Tate Beste carded an 80 for the Bucks.
Yankton’s second and third foursomes claimed top honors. The JV group for the Bucks edged the Lynx 325 to 330, led by Ryker Larsen’s 80 and 81s from Jace Tramp and Henry Homstad. The JV-2 group for Yankton won 350 to 357, led by Michael Horning’s 84.
Eleven of Yankton’s 14 golfers in the dual broke 90. Eleven of 13 broke 90 for Brandon Valley.
Yankton heads to the Huron Invitational on Friday. Start time is 10 a.m. at Broadland Creek Golf Course.
VARSITY: Brandon Valley 310, Yankton 313
INDIVIDUAL: Logan Kelling BV 71; Colby Meyer BV 76; Easton Vellek Y 77; Dawson Vellek Y 77; Caeden Ekroth Y 79; Tate Beste Y 80; Own Jorgenson BV 81; Owen Sanders BV 82
JUNIOR VARSITY: Yankton 325, Brandon Valley 330
INDIVIDUAL: Ryker Larsen Y 80; Jace Tramp Y 81; Henry Homstad Y 81; Nick Hokenstad BV 82; Carter Peterson BV 82; Caleb Surprenant BV 82; Jake Cunningham Y 83; Cole Murray BV 84
JV2: Yankton 350, Brandon Valley 357
INDIVIDUAL: Michael Horning Y 84; Trevon Beckman BV 86; Micah Maska Y 87; Will Peterson BV 87; Tyler Lahren BV 88; Miles Krajewski Y 89; Evan Ness Y 90; Parker Riley Y 93; Austin Reiter BV 96; Luke Abbott Y 96; Jackson Burns BV 102
