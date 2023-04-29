SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks improved to 10-1 on the season with a pair of victories over Sioux Falls programs in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
The Bucks will be in action on Monday, hosting Sioux Falls Jefferson. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m. at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
