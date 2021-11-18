VERMILLION — South Dakota junior Aimee Adams is one of seven players selected to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 volleyball team announced Thursday. It is the first such honor for Adams, who advances to the Academic All-America team ballot with honorees to be announced in December.
Adams joins Anne Rasmussen (2019), Brittany Jessen (2017) and Kaitlyn Hastings (2013) as volleyball players from South Dakota in the Division 1 era to receive this honor. She is the one of two Summit League athletes to be named to the Academic All-District First Team this season, making just the sixth and seventh in league history.
Adams, a two-year starter, carries a 4.00 cumulative GPA while majoring in nursing.
She is currently fourth on the team with 185 kills, has 125 digs and 57 total blocks for a South Dakota team that is 16-9 overall.
“I am very proud of Aimee for achieving this great honor,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “Aimee is extremely driven in all areas of her life, but she has been extremely focused academically and I couldn’t be more excited to see what she accomplishes.
“She truly exemplifies what it means to be a student athlete!”
