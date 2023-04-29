The Yankton Gazelles earned a third straight victory, cruising past Aberdeen Central 15-0 in Eastern South Dakota Conference softball action on Saturday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Grace Behrns had two doubles and four RBI, and Mikayla Humpal had two doubles for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend and Elle Feser each doubled and singled. Emma Eichacker also had two hits. Camryn Koletzky, Tori Vellek, Kamella Kopp, Emma Herrboldt and Payton Moser each had a hit in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.