VERMILLION — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the addition of 15 student-athletes on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Those athletes hail from nine different states including South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and the Kansas City, Missouri, area. Four of the athletes prepped in Florida. Oklahoma, Ohio, Kansas and Illinois are also represented.

Last year’s class included a number of offensive and defensive linemen. This year, the skill positions were the Coyotes’ focus. Three of the signees are linebackers while three are wide receivers. There is also a quarterback, tight end, two running backs and two defensive backs.

