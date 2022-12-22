VERMILLION — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the addition of 15 student-athletes on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Those athletes hail from nine different states including South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and the Kansas City, Missouri, area. Four of the athletes prepped in Florida. Oklahoma, Ohio, Kansas and Illinois are also represented.
Last year’s class included a number of offensive and defensive linemen. This year, the skill positions were the Coyotes’ focus. Three of the signees are linebackers while three are wide receivers. There is also a quarterback, tight end, two running backs and two defensive backs.
“This is an exciting and talented class for our program,” Nielson said. “Last year’s class was heavy on linemen, so we wanted to address some depth in the skill positions and that’s what we did. We have added numbers at every position, which is certainly a plus, and there are talented and skilled players up and down this list.”
The Coyotes are replacing 11 seniors who graduated this past season. Coach Nielson said he expects to add more players during the regular signing day period in February. Several players remain eligible for an extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so class sizes remain smaller than what they have been during Nielson’s 31 years at the helm.
“We have a lot of guys who really love football and we’re excited about bringing them in and having them hit the ground running with our returning group.”
An alphabetical listing of South Dakota’s early signing class follows.
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School
Todd Drummond QB 6-5 200 Pawhuska, Okla. Pawhuska
Larenzo Fenner WR 6-0 160 Independence, Mo. Fort Osage
Gabriel Hardman LB 5-11 215 Miami, Fla. Palmetto
Lenard Hill LB 6-3 196 Ocala, Fla. Vanguard
Demetrius Johnson WR 6-4 180 Miami, Fla. Immaculata-La Salle
Keyondray Jones RB 5-7 166 Orlando, Fla. Ocoee
Caleb Lange OL 6-6 245 Brainerd, Minn. Brainerd
Tayeton Lohaus DL 6-4 250 Humboldt, Iowa Humboldt
Jesse Miller TE 6-6 220 Scranton, Iowa Greene County
L.J. Phillips Jr. RB 5-8 200 Wichita, Kan. Northwest
Reed Rus LB 6-3 195 Mount Vernon, S.D. Mount Vernon
Noah Smith DB 6-3 190 Chicago, Ill. Mt. Carmel
Curtis Thomas Jr. WR 5-9 165 Cleveland, Ohio Eastlake North
Roman Tillmon DB 5-11 185 Independence, Mo. Fort Osage
Jac Van Wyhe OL 6-5 280 Rock Rapids, Iowa Central Lyon
