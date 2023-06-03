Yankton Post 12's senior legion team went 2-0 Saturday, defeating York 10-6 in six innings and Vermillion 8-0 in five innings.
The victories ensured Yankton of second place in the Yankton Pool and a spot in Sunday's second semifinal game against Elk Point-Jefferson, 1 p.m. at Riverside Field.
Cody Oswald registered three RBIs in Yankton's 10-6, six-inning victory against York.
Down 6-2, Yankton went on a five-run rally to take the lead in the bottom of the third. Cody Oswald hit a two-RBI double to get Post 12 within one run, 6-5. RBIs from Jace McCorkell and Luke Bernatow gave Yankton the lead.
Yankton’s Rugby Ryken registered two hits in the contest. Mac Ryken pitched the first 1.1 innings, with Isaiah Schelhaas earning the decision with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.
York lost 11-1 to Sioux Falls Post 15 in the second of five games at Riverside Field to drop to 0-4 in the tournament.
Lincoln Southeast finished group play 4-0 with an 8-1 victory over Post 15, then a 14-1 victory over Vermillion. They will play in the first semifinal Sunday.
Yankton Juniors Go 1-1 In Pool Play Saturday
CROFTON, Neb. — The Yankton Junior Legion team bounced back from an 11-6 setback against Norfolk to take its final game of Crofton pool play against Hartington 11-7 Saturday at Memorial Baseball Field.
Down 4-2 against Hartington, Yankton scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth, punctuated by Frankie In't Veld’s two-RBI double.
Evan Serck registered three RBIs in the victory. Cohen Zahrbock earned the win, striking out six batters in five innings of work.
Norfolk broke a 6-6 tie against Yankton in the first game with a five-run fifth inning to win 11-6. Owen Wishon went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Yankton in the loss.
Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Hartington 8-0 to clinch first place in the Crofton Pool. They defeated Norfolk in the head-to-head matchup Friday and are 3-0 heading into their final matchup of pool play against Crofton (1-2).
Norfolk defeated Crofton 9-5 in the early game and finished second in the pool with a 3-1 record.
