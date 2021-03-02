ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Even mere minutes after walking off the court following a loss in a championship game, Keegan Savary was able to put his team’s position into perspective.
Yes, he and his Mount Marty teammates were disappointed, but they were also able to realize where they were.
They had played in a championship game as the bottom seed in their conference tournament.
“You’ve got to enjoy it,” Savary, a senior, said following a 73-57 loss to Northwestern in Tuesday night’s Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament championship game in Orange City, Iowa.
Never before had Mount Marty reached the finals, but the Lancers (11-17) had pulled two upsets in the previous six days to reach the title game.
It didn’t exactly take away the sting of the loss, but it showed, Savary added, how far the program has come.
“I told the guys in the locker room that from the day I first stepped foot on campus to today, there’s been a huge turnaround,” he said.
“You never know what can happen, so you have to enjoy the ride.”
That ride, as it turned out, came to end in a flurry of baskets by Northwestern (23-5) — the No. 2 seed — to start the second half.
After scoring the final eight points of the first half, the Red Raiders reeled off a 14-2 run to start the second half and take control. While Northwestern was hot out of the halftime break, the Lancers struggled to get into their offense — their first basket of the second half came at the 11:28 mark.
From there, Mount Marty didn’t get within single digits.
And its season came to an end.
“No one is ever happy to have their season come to an end, because just about everybody loses in a disappointing way,” head coach Todd Lorensen said.
“But with the way our guys navigated this season with injuries and all the adversities, I’m really proud of them.”
The biggest factor for Northwestern was freshman forward Alex Van Kalsbeek, who scored 18 of his 22 points after halftime. The Red Raiders shot 55 percent in the game.
They’re a great team,” Savary said. “They lost one of their best players (Trent Hilbrands), so I think their guys rallied around him.
“They played fantastic; all the credit to them.”
It wasn’t exactly a surprise to the Lancers that Northwestern would eventually feed the ball down low on a consistent basis to Van Kalsbeek, who made 9-of-10 shots, according to Lorensen.
“We knew they’d play through him, because he’s such a skilled kid,” the coach said.
Another difference in the game, he added, was the length that Northwestern presented against Mount Marty’s defensive traps.
“Those couple of inches make a big difference,” Lorensen said.
Elijah Pappas led Mount Marty with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Jailen Billings had 19 points. Tyrell Harper added six points and seven rebounds, and Allen Wilson had five points.
Even for the guys who didn’t see the court on Tuesday night, the game was invaluable for the program’s future, according to Lorensen.
“It’s great to put our guys in a championship-level environment like this,” he said. “Those younger guys get to see how much is at stake and what it takes to win these kinds of games.”
Just as the Lancers did twice over the previous six days — over top-seeded Morningside and fourth-seeded Dakota Wesleyan.
“It’s been exhilirating,” Savary said. “We were the eight seed and won some big games and got to play for a championship.
“That’s something I’ll never forget.”
