BRANDON — The Yankton Gazelles finished second in the eight-team Brandon Valley Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Tuesday in Brandon.
Watertown won the event, which used twosomes instead of individual golfers, with a score of 242. Yankton finished at 262, beating out Jefferson (276) and Roosevelt (285).
