CHICAGO — Hartington’s Carson Noecker has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Boys’ Cross Country Player of the Year, announced Monday.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Noecker as Nebraska’s best high school boys cross country player. He is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced in January.
The 5-foot-10, 140-pound senior raced to victory in the Class C state meet this past season with a time of 14:58.3, a staggering 105 seconds ahead of his next-closest competitor. Finishing unbeaten for the third straight year, Noecker won the Rated Varsity Race at the Woodbridge Classic in one of the fastest three-mile times (13:49.70) in national prep history. He also clocked a 5K PR of 14:51.0 in winning the UNK HS Invitational.
Noecker has volunteered extensively as part of community service initiatives on behalf of his church.
“Carson Noecker turned in another standout campaign in the Cornhusker State,” said PrepCalTrack editor and sport historian Rich Gonzalez. “His large margins of victory and his impressive win at Woodbridge in California make for a promising future.”
Noecker has maintained a 3.35 GPA in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.
