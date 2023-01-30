Carson Noecker Named Gatorade Player Of Year
Hartington-Newcastle's Carson Noecker won the boys' race at the Hartington-Newcastle Invitational cross country meet this past fall. Noecker has been named the Gatorade Nebraska Boys’ Cross Country Player of the Year.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

CHICAGO — Hartington’s Carson Noecker has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Boys’ Cross Country Player of the Year, announced Monday.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Noecker as Nebraska’s best high school boys cross country player. He is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced in January.

