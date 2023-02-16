OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield advanced two wrestlers to the semifinals on the opening day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday in Omaha.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Robbie Fisher (40-1) scored first-period pins in both his matches to advance to the 120-pound semifinals. He will face Cash Watson of Broken Bow (45-5) in today’s (Friday) semifinals.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Ty Tramp (31-11) advanced to the 220-pound semifinals with a first-round major decision and a quarterfinal pin. He will face Jaret Peterson of Chase County (41-1) in the semifinals today.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Wyatt Tramp (160) and Tyson Sanger (195), Cedar Catholic’s Maverick Heine (106) and Brady Hochstein (138) and Quad County Northeast’s Kolby Casey (220) each went 1-1 on the day, falling in the quarterfinals.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Braeden Guenther, Brock Jeannoutot (152), Casey Jeannoutot (182) and Paxton Bartels (285); Cedar Catholic’s Keegan Carl (113), Hunter Kuchta (126), Braeden Kleinschmit (132) and Weston Heine (182); and Quad County Northeast’s Ajay Gubbels all lost in the first round.
Consolation matches begin at noon today, with semifinals later in the day.
The Crofton-Bloomfield girls also qualified two wrestlers for the semifinals.
Madisen Petersen advanced to the 125-pound semifinals with a first-round pin and a quarterfinal overtime victory. She will face Ambie Custard (20-2) of McCook in the semifinals.
Annabelle Poppe advanced to the 170-pound semifinals with a first-round decision and a quarterfinal pin. She will face Macy Barber (41-9) of Omaha Westside in the semifinals.
Rylie Arens (145) lost a quarterfinal match after drawing a first-round bye. Jaisie Janssen (155) lost a first-round match.
