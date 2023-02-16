OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield advanced two wrestlers to the semifinals on the opening day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday in Omaha.

Crofton-Bloomfield’s Robbie Fisher (40-1) scored first-period pins in both his matches to advance to the 120-pound semifinals. He will face Cash Watson of Broken Bow (45-5) in today’s (Friday) semifinals.

