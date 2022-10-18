SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, honored for the 12th time in her career and sixth time this season, averaged 6.67 kills per set in South Dakota’s fourth week of league play. The Coyotes now sit at 7-1 in the league and 18-2 overall. Juhnke contributed match-high kill numbers in both games, including a USD three-set program record 24 kills in USD’s 3-0 sweep of Oral Roberts. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native totaled 40 kills to compliment her 24 digs and four blocks over the two-game span. She continues to lead the league and the nation with 422 kills this season. Her 12 career weekly honors ties for second in league history.
