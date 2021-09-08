LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty shot a 346 to rank 18th after the first round of the Blue River Invitational men’s golf tournament, held Wednesday in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Indian Hills Community College shot a 12-under 276 to led the team standings after the opening round. Iowa Western Community College (281) was second. Briar Cliff and Southeast Community College are tied for third at 288.
Damian Osner of Indian Hills, and Gus Sjoberg and Jason Kolbas of Iowa Western are in a three-way tie for first, each at 5-under 67. Briar Cliff’s Andrew Arndorfer and Indian Hills’ Thomas Choi and Cole Davis are in a group one shot back.
For Mount Marty, Damion Bresee led the way with a 76. Jackson Faber shot 83, Wileam Cam carded a 90, Caleb Kirschenmann shot 97 and Trey Vande Kop carded a 118 for the Lancers.
The tournament shifts to Eagle, Nebraska, for the final round today (Thursday).
