Yankton softball was in action Sunday for “ESD League Weekend” at Sertoma Park in Yankton.
Here are the results reported to the Press and Dakotan:
Futures 14, Fury Fire 5
Futures scored multiple runs each inning leading to a 14-5 four inning victory over Fury Fire.
Kelsey O’Niell drove in three runs and hit a home run. Ellie Wiese added two more runs driven in.
Emma and Ellie Wiese each pitched two innings for Fury Fire.
Outlaws 10, Fury Fire 3
The Outlaws jumped out to a 6-0 lead and didn’t look back in a 10-3 four inning victory Sunday.
Lainie Keller hit a home run and drove in three runners for Fury Fire.
Emma Wiese pitched three innings and Ellie Wiese one for Fury Fire.
Fury Red 11, Futures 1
Fury Red jumped out to a 4-1 lead and defeated the Futures 11-1 in four innings Sunday morning.
Paige Hatch hit a grand slam to bring in four runners for Fury Red. Tori Vellek recorded two hits, including a double, and brought in two more runners.
Regan Garry pitched four innings, striking out 11 batters and giving up one run.
Fury Red 13, Outlaws 0
Fury Red jumped out to an early lead and held on to win 12-0 over Outlaws 03.
Grace Brockberg, Ellie Feser, Olivia Girard, Hannah Sailer and Brooklyn Townsend each recroded a double. Girard drove in three runners and Izzy Wintz two. Sailer, Townsend, Brockberg, Girard and Bailey Sample record multi-hit games.
Bailey Sample pitched five shutout innings, striking out nine batters.
Fury Red 4, Titans ‘B’ 2
Titans ‘B’ grabbed a 2-1 lead early, but Fury Red scored three runs in the top of the fifth to win 4-2.
Ellie Feser and Tori Vellek each recorded two hit and drove in a run. Feser’s double in the fifth brought in the fourth run of the game for Fury Red.
Regan Garry pitched three innings, giving up two runs. Bailey Sample finished the game with four strikeouts over two innings for Fury Red.
Sioux City Futures 10, Fury Black 0
The Futures tallied four runs in the first inning and ran away with a 10-0 victory over Fury Black.
Emma Eickhacker, Olivia Binde, Mikayla Humpal and MacKenzie Richardson each recorded a hit for Fury Black.
Chandler Cleveland pitched four innings for Fury Black, striking out four batters.
Fury Black 12, Watertown 1
Fury Black scored in every inning to run away with a 12-1 win over Watertown.
Olivia Binde and Mikayla Humpal drove in three runs each to lead Fury Black. Chandler Cleveland added two runs. Bailey Baylor, Camryn Koletzky, Binde, Humpal and Cleveland each recorded doubles.
Binde pitched four innings, striking out seven batters.
Outlaws 10, Fury Black 4
Fury Black scored three runs in the first, but fell to Outlaws 10-4.
Chandler Cleveland and Emma Herrboldt recorded two hits each, with Herrboldt driving in three runs.
Cleveland pitched four and one thirds innings, striking out two batters.
Fury Hornets 8, Outlaws 1
The Fury Hornets controlled the game from start to finish, defeating the Outlaws 8-1 Saturday.
Isabel Yellowbank recorded a triple and McKenna Hacecky a pair of hits.
Madison Girard earned the win, pitching two innings with four strikeouts. Tori Hansen struck out three batters.
Fury Hornets 7, Outlaws 4
The Fury Hornets picked up the Saturday sweep with a 7-4 win over the Outlaws.
Quincy Gaskins recorded a double and Andrea Miller added two singles.
Isabel Yellowbank and Tori Hansen pitched for the Fury Hornets, with Yellowbank recording three strikeouts.
Fury Hornets 13, Ponca 3
Tori Hansen’s complete game boosted the Fury Hornets to a 13-3 victory Sunday.
Mia Donner, Isabel Yellowbank and Quincy Gaskins recorded doubles for the Fury Hornets.
Hansen pitched five innings, striking out five batters.
Siouxland 7, Fury Hornets 3
Siouxland bested the Fury Hornets Sunday 7-3.
Tori Hansenpicked up two hits, including a double and brought in three runs for the Fury Hornets. Taylor Hamburg scored twice and doubled.
Madison Girard and Isabel Yellowbank pitched for the Fury Hornets, with Yellowbank throwing two full shutout innings.
Fury Hornets 10, Rebels 4
Strong bats lead Fury Hornets to a 10-4 victory over the Rebels.
Madison Girard picked up three hits and Andrea Miller and Hailey Schulte two each for the Fury Hornets.
Isabel Yellowbank struck out six batters over five innings for the Fury Hornets on the mound.
Fury Gazelles 11, Dakota Valley 7
The Gazelles picked up seven runs in the first inning to run away with an 11-7 victory Saturday.
Ellie Drotzman, Ava Girad, and Olivia Puck all drove in a run for the Fury Gazelles.
Girad pitched four innings, striking out eight batters in the win.
Fury Gazelles 15, Dakota Valley 4
An eight run second inning boosted the Fury Gazelles to a 15-4 win over Dakota Valley.
Kalli Koletzky and Ava Girad picked up two hits each. Girad and Kennedy Gednalske each brought in two RBI.
Daylee Hughes and Reese Garry pitched, with Hughes striking out four batters.
