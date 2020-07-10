LESTERVILLE — Derrik Nelson and Mason Townsend each homered twice as the Yankton Tappers pounded out 20 hits in a 19-1 seven-inning thrashing of Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action Friday night in Lesterville.
Nelson finished with five hits, three runs scored and seven RBI for the Tappers (14-1), who opened with a six-run top of the first inning.
Adam Goodwillie allowed five hits and struck out seven batters on the mound.
Townsend drove in four runs and scored twice, while Julito Fazzini doubled twice, scored twice and had two RBI. Tyler Linch, Devin Gullikson and Nik Davis all contributed a pair of hits.
Tyler Edler homered and singled for Lesterville (6-9), which has lost six straight. Michael Drotzmann doubled and singled, and Brandon Nickolite added a single. Tanner Skorepa took the loss.
