MITCHELL — Zach Hegge figured his start in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament would be like every other appearance he’s had for the Crofton Bluejays this season, dictated by pitch count.
It was. But so was his complete game effort.
Zach Hegge scattered six hits and struck out four as Crofton downed the Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks on Saturday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
The victory sends the District 6B champions to a second-round game on Tuesday against Larchwood, a 7:30 p.m. start at Cadwell Park.
James Kaiser doubled and singled, driving in a run, for Crofton. Jared Wiebelhaus had a double and two RBIs. Colton Schieffer also had a hit and two RBIs. Seth Wiebelhaus added a hit in the victory.
Cam Quigley and Oscar Pravecek each had two hits for Hartford-Humboldt. Brandon McKnight and Seth Christiansen each had a hit.
Zach Hegge did not allow a hit in six of nine innings on the way to the victory. Christiansen took the loss, striking out nine while going the distance.
“I was expecting to go on pitch count,” said Hegge, who was a honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference pitcher for Mount Marty this past spring. “Once we hit the eighth inning and I had a low pitch count, I thought I might have a chance. Those quick innings helped.”
Zach Hegge allowed a bloop single by Quigley to lead off the game but didn’t allow a hit in the next three innings.
“It all starts with Zach,” Crofton manager Ben Hegge said. “We were missing that guy who can be an ‘X’ factor on the mound. He’s going to win a lot of games up here.”
Christiansen retired Crofton in order in the first three innings, but the Bluejays struck in the fourth. Seth Wiebelhaus led off with a single, and Kaiser doubled through the left side to put two runners in scoring position. Jared Wiebelhaus followed with a sacrifice fly, but Christiansen was able to prevent the Bluejays from scoring more.
The Gamecocks tied the game in the fifth on a Quigley infield single, but a Zach Hegge strikeout ended the threat.
Crofton regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. A big of wildness from Christiansen — three walks and three wild pitches in the inning — set up a three-run inning for the Bluejays. Schieffer’s two-run double was the key blow.
“Colton’s been a sparkplug for us,” Ben Hegge said. “That hit he had two score two was the hit of the game.”
The Gamecocks threatened to score in the eighth, but a diving stop by Austin Tramp kept the run from scoring.
“Austin Tramp’s play was the play of the year,” Ben Hegge said. “Whenever you can steal a run away, it’s huge.”
Crofton’s bats responded with two insurance runs, with a RBI double by Jared Wiebelhaus and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Koch providing the scoring blows. Hartford-Humboldt strung together three hits in a four-batter span in the top of the ninth, but Zach Hegge settled in to get the final two outs for the complete game victory.
The victory was special for Zach Hegge, who is playing for his father’s hometown team.
“I know how much this means to Crofton,” he said. “It feels good to give back to that community.”
Ben Hegge did not take time from his pregame preparations to check out Larchwood, which played the game ahead of Crofton’s.
“I try not to think about that too much. I was just focused on the team we were playing,” he said. “I know they’re a great team. They’ve won a lot of games up here over the years.
“You want to be playing good teams this time of year.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.