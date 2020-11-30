The Yankton Bucks, the top seed in the 2020 South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament when the state tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, will enter the 2020-21 season as the second-ranked team in the South Dakota Media preseason poll, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt was the preseason favorite in Class AA boys, picking up nine of 14 first place votes. Yankton, which drew the other five top nods, trailed the Rough Riders 64 to 61 in overall voting points.
Dakota Valley was the preseason favorite in Class A boys, drawing 11 of 14 first place votes. Sioux Falls Christian picked up the other three top votes. Vermillion received votes in the poll.
DeSmet drew 11 first place votes to claim the top spot in the Class B boys’ ranking. White River (1 first place vote) and Platte-Geddes (2 first place votes), ranking second and third, also received top nods. Viborg-Hurley ranked fourth in the poll.
O’Gorman picked up 10 of 14 first place votes to lead the Class AA girls’ rankings. Sioux Falls Washington picked up the other four top picks.
Winner drew 13 of 14 first place votes to take the top spot in the Class A girls’ poll. St. Thomas More picked up the other top vote. Dakota Valley received votes in the poll.
Corsica-Stickney, the top seed in the 2020 Class B girls’ tournament and a quarterfinal winner before the state tournament was cancelled, was a unanimous pick in the preseason poll. Viborg-Hurley received votes in the poll.
BASKETBALL
S.D. MEDIA PRESEASON POLL
Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (9) 64
2. Yankton (5) 61
3. Brandon Valley 36
4. Washington 17
5. Harrisburg 13
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 7, Mitchell 5, Rapid City Central 5, Aberdeen Central 2.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (11) 67
2. SF Christian (3) 55
3. Tea Area 38
4. Dell Rapids 15
5. Sioux Valley 14
Receiving votes: Vermillion 11, St. Thomas More 7, Red Cloud 3
Class B
1. De Smet (11) 66
2. White River (1) 47
3. Platte-Geddes (2) 38
4. Viborg-Hurley 17
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 16
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 14, Canistota 5, Howard 5, Hanson 2.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (10) 65
2. Washington (4) 56
3. Harrisburg 43
4. Brandon Valley 21
5. Stevens 13
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 9, SF Lincoln 2, Mitchell 1.
Class A
1. Winner (13) 69
2. St. Thomas More (1) 55
3. Hamlin 30
4. Tea Area 23
5. West Central 17
Receiving votes: Flandreau 5, Lennox 4, Red Cloud 4, Dakota Valley 2, Hill City 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (14) 70
2. Castlewood 48
3. Colman-Egan 26
4. Faith 23
5. De Smet 18
Receiving votes: Ethan 5, White River 4, Viborg-Hurley 4, Howard 4, Bridgewater-Emery 4, Deubrook Area 2, Waubay/Summit 2.
