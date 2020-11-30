Bucks Second In Preseason Poll
Buy Now

Yankton players react to a late basket by a Bucks player during Yankton's 65-39 victory over Sturgis in the Class AA boys' basketball SoDak 16 this past March. Yankton, which was the top seed in the Class AA tournament that was cancelled due to COVID-19, are second in the South Dakota Media Preseason Poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks, the top seed in the 2020 South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament when the state tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, will enter the 2020-21 season as the second-ranked team in the South Dakota Media preseason poll, announced Monday.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt was the preseason favorite in Class AA boys, picking up nine of 14 first place votes. Yankton, which drew the other five top nods, trailed the Rough Riders 64 to 61 in overall voting points.

Dakota Valley was the preseason favorite in Class A boys, drawing 11 of 14 first place votes. Sioux Falls Christian picked up the other three top votes. Vermillion received votes in the poll.

DeSmet drew 11 first place votes to claim the top spot in the Class B boys’ ranking. White River (1 first place vote) and Platte-Geddes (2 first place votes), ranking second and third, also received top nods. Viborg-Hurley ranked fourth in the poll.

O’Gorman picked up 10 of 14 first place votes to lead the Class AA girls’ rankings. Sioux Falls Washington picked up the other four top picks.

Winner drew 13 of 14 first place votes to take the top spot in the Class A girls’ poll. St. Thomas More picked up the other top vote. Dakota Valley received votes in the poll.

Corsica-Stickney, the top seed in the 2020 Class B girls’ tournament and a quarterfinal winner before the state tournament was cancelled, was a unanimous pick in the preseason poll. Viborg-Hurley received votes in the poll.

BASKETBALL

S.D. MEDIA PRESEASON POLL

Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (9)                64

2. Yankton (5)    61

3. Brandon Valley             36

4. Washington   17

5. Harrisburg      13

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 7, Mitchell 5, Rapid City Central 5, Aberdeen Central 2.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (11)       67

2. SF Christian (3)             55

3. Tea Area         38

4. Dell Rapids     15

5. Sioux Valley   14

Receiving votes: Vermillion 11, St. Thomas More 7, Red Cloud 3

Class B

1. De Smet (11) 66

2. White River (1)             47

3. Platte-Geddes (2)       38

4. Viborg-Hurley               17

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 16

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 14, Canistota 5, Howard 5, Hanson 2.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (10)             65

2. Washington (4)            56

3. Harrisburg      43

4. Brandon Valley             21

5. Stevens           13

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 9, SF Lincoln 2, Mitchell 1.

Class A

1. Winner (13)   69

2. St. Thomas More (1)  55

3. Hamlin             30

4. Tea Area         23

5. West Central 17

Receiving votes: Flandreau 5, Lennox 4, Red Cloud 4, Dakota Valley 2, Hill City 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (14) 70

2. Castlewood   48

3. Colman-Egan 26

4. Faith 23

5. De Smet          18

Receiving votes: Ethan 5, White River 4, Viborg-Hurley 4, Howard 4, Bridgewater-Emery 4, Deubrook Area 2, Waubay/Summit 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.