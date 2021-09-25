Sr. Bonita Gacnik hopes you’ll understand.
She wouldn’t normally invoke the Holy Spirit to influence an athletic competition (as much as she’d like to, mind you), but she made a slight exception on Saturday morning.
There was a chance for her family’s homeland to win a medal.
Gacnik, a professor at Mount Marty University, made it a point to cheer on Slovenian archer Toja Ellison during Saturday morning’s Compound Women bronze medal match at the World Archery Championships.
“I thought to myself, ‘I shouldn’t sit and pray at an event like this, but I was thinking, ‘God, please let her win,’” Gacnik said later, near the finals venue at Riverside Park.
The fact that Ellison ultimately lost to Andrea Becerra by two millimeters in a shoot-off didn’t dampen Gacnik’s excitement.
No, it was an experience she freely admitted she will never forget.
“For me, it’s so much fun,” Gacnik said.
Gacnik’s grandparents were first generation Slovenians — “they didn’t speak much English” — and her father spoke both Slovenian and English. Gacnik, who has herself traveled twice to Slovenia, said Saturday she makes sure to come out to support archers from that country whenever they compete in an international tournament in Yankton.
Sure, there can be a language barrier at times, but the opportunity to interact with those archers is one she cannot pass up, Gacnik said.
“I can’t speak it, myself, but the language is so familiar,” she said. “Any time I hear Russian or anything that sounds like that, it’s like being a kid again.”
Prior to Ellison’s bronze medal match on Saturday, Gacnik proudly showed a photo of her with two Slovenian archers from earlier in the week.
What did she say to them?
“When I told them my grandparents are from their country, they looked at my name tag and knew exactly how to say it,” Gacnik said.
“I joked, ‘Gosh, you’re good-looking people,’” she added, with a smile.
As a volunteer for the week-long World Archery Championships, Gacnik was responsible for transporting archers (Slovenians, included) from their practice ranges to the venues on a golf cart.
“I asked them how to say ‘thank you’ in their language,” Gacnik said. “The only word I remember is ‘good night.’
“When they were cheering for Toja, I was trying to pick up some of their words.”
Gacnik got another brief chance to chat with Ellison following Saturday’s match, and the two even posed for another photo.
“I didn’t know if they’d even be here, but I’m so glad they were,” Gacnik said afterword, with another smile on her face.
More than 350 archers from more than 50 countries made the journey to Yankton for the World Archery Championships (and next week’s World Cup), and the community of Yankton got to see those archers up close during a three-day Archery Fest that began Friday and will conclude Sunday at Riverside Park.
“This international stage is so much fun to experience and it’s so educational,” Gacnik said. “It boggles your mind and opens your eyes to different cultures.
“This is such a gift for Yankton.”
