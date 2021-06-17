SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls East swept Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Thursday in Sioux Falls.
In the opener, East used a seven-run sixth to claim a 10-4 victory.
Sawyer Tolk went 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead East. Dylan Rippentrop, Lincoln Vasgaard and John Dekkenga each had two hits. Andrew Glogich added a double in the victory.
Isaiah Schelhaas and Josh Sheldon each had two hits for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff doubled. Jacob Larson and Keegan Holmstrom each had a hit, with Holmstrom driving in two runs in the effort.
Schelhaas took the loss.
East doubled up Yankton 14-7 in the nightcap.
Jack Smith had two hits and two RBI for East.
For Yankton, Paul McGlone, Garrett Nelson and Wyatt Holmstrom each had two hits, with Nelson driving in two runs. Cooper Grotenhuis, John Rye and Jackson Conway each had a hit.
Rob Hutchinson picked up the win. Wyatt Holmstrom took the loss.
Yankton travels to Aberdeen on Saturday. Start time for the twinbill is 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Vermillion 15, Beresford 2
BERESFORD — Vermillion plated 10 runs in the first on the way to a 15-2 victory over Beresford in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Jack Kratz went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, two doubles and four runs scored for Vermillion. Drew Thelen went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four runs scored. Ben Burbach also homered. Connor Saunders, Dylan Thelen, T.J. Tracy, Charlie Ward, Nick Roob and Willis Robertson each had a hit in the victory.
Jacob Chaussee picked up the win, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
Salem 7, Parkston 6
SALEM — Salem scored in the bottom of the eighth to claim a 7-6 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Joe Loudenburg went 4-for-5 for Salem. Bobby Koepsell had a pair of hits. Raygan Randall doubled in the win.
Kade Bialas, Max Scott and Logan Heidinger each had two hits for Parkston. Jon Akre doubled, driving in two. Landon Sudbeck and Payton Albrecht each had a hit in the effort.
Scott took the loss in relief, recording all of his five outs by strikeout.
Parkston, 3-2, travels to Menno to face Scotland-Menno on Tuesday.
