SIOUX FALLS – A high fly ball lost in the lights and a fast runner proved just enough to lift top-seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt past Yankton 2-1 in the Region 1 final of the South Dakota high school baseball playoffs, Saturday at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.
The win pushed the Rough Riders (25-1) to state, May 28 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Yankton finished the season with a 13-11 record.
Jaxsen Grevengoed went 2-for-4 with a triple and the game-winning run for Roosevelt. Ben Irsfeld also had two hits. Dane Medigar had the other Rough Riders hit.
Dylan Prouty doubled for Yankton. Drew Ryken, Joe Gokie, Landen Loecker and Jack Halsted each had a hit for the Bucks.
Irsfeld went the distance in the win, striking out 11. Lucas Kampshoff took the loss in relief of older brother Samuel, who struck out five in his 4 1/3 innings of shutout work.
“I knew it woud be a good day for Samuel when his first pitch was a curveball,” said Yankton head coach Drew Lawrence. “That meant he had confidence in it. He ended up allowing three hits, two to the leadoff hitter.”
Yankton threatened to score in the second, loading the bases with one out. But a ground ball ended up hitting a baserunner, and Irsfeld struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.
The Bucks broke through in the fifth inning. Two-out hits by Drew Ryken and Gokie put runners at second and third, then a wild pitch brought Ryken home.
“We were able to get some really good at-bats against a really good pitcher,” Lawrence said. “Once we were able to take the lead, I felt comfortable. I was hoping we’d be able to hang in.”
While Samuel Kampshoff allowed baserunners in each inning, he went twice around the order between hits allowed. Irsfeld, who got a hit on the first pitch of the game, got a one-out single in the fifth. Grevengoed followed with a single, sending the Bucks to the bullpen for Lucas Kampshoff.
“Samuel really did a good job,” Lawrence said. “It was maybe the best game he’s thrown, and that’s saying a lot.”
Lucas Kampshoff got out of the jam in the fifth, but Roosevelt broke through in the sixth. Two walks and a wild pitch put runners at second and third for a Medigar single. The Rough Rider runner scored from third, but the runner from second was cut down at the plate by the Yankton defense, ending the threat.
Grevengoed led off the bottom of the seventh with a high fly ball that got lost in the twilight sky. As the ball fell in, Grevengoed was able to motor to third base.
“It wasn’t a physical error or a mental error. It was just something that happens,” Lawrence said of the play. “You hope it doesn’t happen in a key situation like that, but it did.”
Jack Radel followed with a fly ball to right field that was just deep enough to score Grevengoed and send the Rough Riders to state.
The Bucks finished with 13 wins, more than double the team’s total from the 2021 high school season.
“We knew coming into last year that it would be a steep learning curve. And it translated last year into a successful Legion season,” said Lawrence, who also heads the Yankton American Legion baseball program. “These guys can play.”
Yankton 7, Pierre 1
Joe Gokie held Pierre to four hits, striking out five, as Yankton downed Pierre 7-1 in the opening round on Saturday.
“The last couple years we lost to Pierre in the post-season,” Lawrence said. “It was a really good game that ended up feeding into our second game.”
Dylan Prouty doubled and singled, Lucas Kampshoff had two hits and two RBI, and Gokie had two hits and a RBI for Yankton. Landen Loecker had a pinch-hit two-run double, Mac Ryken and Drew Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Lincoln Kienholz doubled and George Stalley had a RBI single for Pierre. Jett Zabel and Jayden Wiebe each had a hit for the Governors.
Gokie went the distance for the win. Brady Getz took the loss.
“Joe is not an overpowering pitcher, but he does the job,” Lawrence said. “And today he did a phenomenal job.”
Yankton took an early 1-0 lead on a Lucas Kampshoff RBI single, but Pierre tied the game on Stalley’s single in the third.
The Bucks took control in the late innings, scoring two runs in each of the final three frames. Gokie and the Bucks defense did the rest of the work, as Yankton retired 13 of the Governors’ final 14 batters.
Pierre finished with a 14-13 record.
