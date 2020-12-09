SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon have made the decision not to allow fans at the Iowa vs. Gonzaga matchup scheduled for Dec. 19.
The game will be televised nationally on CBS.
A limited number of family members and guests from each team will be allowed to attend the game. They will be required to wear a mask and social distance.
All tickets will be refunded. Contact the Sanford Pentagon Box Office at 605-312-7917 for more information.
