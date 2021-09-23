ALCESTER -- Over 1,100 yards of offense, a total score of 124 points and multiple state records highlighted Alcester-Hudson’s homecoming football game against Centerville.
Alcester-Hudson won their first game of the season 70-54 in a historic shootout. Having dropped their first three games on the season, the homecoming match-up against a neighboring town added some fuel to the fire for the Cubs.
We have a bit of a rivalry over here, so we know we usually get the best out of our opponent when we play them” Alcester-Hudson head coach Brian Haak said. “We had to realize in the third quarter that we were just going to have to keep scoring.”
After not winning a game last season, the Tornadoes picked up a win earlier this season against Colome, but were looking to build off that win Friday night in Alcester.
Going into Friday night’s contest, no one would have expected the offensive output that ensued. Cub running back Jovey Christensen amassed 547 yards and nine touchdowns on 36 carries that night. The yardage for Christensen is a 9-man state record and the nine touchdowns ties the state record.
“It was pretty great for me and my teammates, Christensen said. “Every time we scored we’d tap each other on the rear end and say go get the next one.”
Christensen is not a physically big kid, listed at 5-6 and 140 pounds, but he finds a way to be productive for the Alcester-Hudson offense.
“Jovey is not really tall and probably only weighs about 145 if we’re lucky,” Haak said. “He just has good vision and is very quick. He has pretty good top end speed as well. He’s been playing for a few years now and he is experienced but this year he is the main man.”
Christensen wasn’t the only athlete on the field that put up historic numbers. On the other side of the field, Centerville sophomore starting quarterback Cole Edberg put up incredible numbers in a come from behind effort for the Tornadoes.
Edberg tallied 524 yards and seven touchdowns passing per the Centerville statistics. The 524 yards is a 9-man state passing yards record.
“It’s just amazing to have that kind of opportunity,” Edberg said. “They guys around me, giving me a chance to actually be able to do this with a new coach. I like how his style plays and we’re going to be able to do some great things.”
For the sophomore quarterback, it was a memorable moment to rally with his teammates after trailing 36-14 at halftime.
“Us having the heart to actually come back in, we were down 36-14 at half,” Edberg said. “For us to put a good drive coming into the second half and keep going is a huge improvement from last year. Last year, we would’ve just laid over and let us get 50’d (mercy ruled).”
Centerville head coach TJ Beacom also had high praises for his sophomore quarterback.
“He is one of the leaders on our team,” Beacom said. “He’s a smart kid, he understands what we’re trying to do and he gets the ball to the open guy. He makes great decisions and throws a nice ball.”
For the Cubs, the win will hopefully springboard the team into a successful second half of the season, while the Tornadoes will look to learn from the shootout to get back in the win column.
Alcester-Hudson is at Corsica-Stickney tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. Centerville is at Colman-Egan for a 3 p.m. start.
