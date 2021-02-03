HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings built a 45-19 lead through three quarters and coasted to a 55-40 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Taylor Beacom scored 15 points to lead Hastings. Natalia Dick grabbed seven rebounds.
For MMU, playing without leading scorer Karlee McKinney, Kayla Jacobson led the way with 11 points. Eve Millar scored eight points. Megan Hirsch finished with seven rebounds.
Mount Marty travels to Northwestern on Saturday.
MOUNT MARTY (4-18)
Alexsis Kemp 0-1 2-2 2, Carlie Wetzel 1-4 0-0 2, Callie Otkin 0-5 1-2 1, Eve Millar 3-5 2-4 8, Lexi Hochstein 0-1 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-2 0-0 0, Kayla Jacobson 3-6 3-3 11, Kiara Berndt 2-7 0-0 5, Bailey Kortan 2-14 0-0 5, Alexis Arens 0-2 0-0 0, Peyton Stolle 0-3 0-0 0, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 3-6 0-0 6, Bella Vitek 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Castaneda 0-4 0-2 0. TOTALS: 14-60 8-12 40
HASTINGS (6-14)
Taylor Beacom 6-15 0-0 15, Natalia Dick 1-4 2-2 4, Carley Leners 3-11 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Schmit 2-5 0-0 6, Ali Smith 1-4 5-6 8, Allison Bauer 1-5 0-0 3, Shayla Carrier 3-6 0-0 6, Elle Danley 0-2 4-4 4, Karli Hale 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Hinrichs 0-0 0-0 0, Hayley Homan 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Meyer 0-0 1-2 1, Hattie Sheets 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylee Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-53 12-14 55.
MOUNT MARTY3 12 4 21 — 40
HASTINGS15 10 20 10 — 55
Three-Pointers: HC 9-21 (Beacom 3-5, Leners 2-4, Schmit 2-4, Smith 1-2, Bauer 1-4, Danley 0-2), MMU 4-23 (Jacobson 2-3, Berndt 1-5, Kortan 1-6, Wetzel 0-1, Otkin 0-5, Hochstein 0-1, Stolle 0-1). Rebounds; MMU 37 (Hirsch 7), HC 35 (Dick 7). Assists: HC 10 (Danley 3), MMU 2. Turnovers: MMU 26, HC 22. Blocked Shots: MMU 3, HC 1. Steals: MMU 10, HC 9 (three with 2). Personal Fouls: HC 20, MMU 16. Fouled Out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.