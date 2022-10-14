Coyotes Sticking Together
South Dakota wide receiver Carter Bell (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during practice Tuesday.

 Eric Bean/P&D

Players on the South Dakota Coyotes football team are sticking together despite the team’s 1-4 start to the 2022 season.

They have had to deal with a tough start to the season coupled with coaching changes on the offensive side of the football. It was announced Thursday that the Coyotes mutually parted ways with offensive coordinator Ted Schlafke.

