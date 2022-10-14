Players on the South Dakota Coyotes football team are sticking together despite the team’s 1-4 start to the 2022 season.
They have had to deal with a tough start to the season coupled with coaching changes on the offensive side of the football. It was announced Thursday that the Coyotes mutually parted ways with offensive coordinator Ted Schlafke.
USD head coach Bob Nielson took over play-calling duties after the first two games of the season. While the results of that change have not changed things in the win-loss column for the Coyotes, wide receiver Carter Bell is encouraged with the progress the team has made. He adds that the team is becoming more comfortable with Nielson calling plays.
“Once we start clicking, it’s going to be dangerous,” Bell said. “Everyone knows what we can do once we have the ball in our hands. We’re going to have to execute the plays that we get, go out there, and make the best of our opportunities.”
Pass-catching skill players that will get opportunities include Bell, fellow wide receivers Wesley Eliodor and Javion Phelps, and tight end JJ Galbreath.
One area where Bell wants to see the offense improve is the red zone.
“We’ve got to finish once we get down there (in the red zone),” Bell said. “We have all the opportunities in front of us. We’ve got to (take advantage of) them. We’re focused on that this week.”
While the record is what it is for the Coyotes, Bell added that the team is sticking together and focused on getting better each day.
“Our captains speak on it all the time (about) not getting down on each other and pointing fingers,” Bell said. “That’s a big key in moving forward and getting this program in the right direction to finish the season off. I don’t think anything’s changed (despite our record). We’re together and we’re going to stay together until the end of the season.”
Coyotes linebacker Tre Thomas echoed Bell’s sentiments, saying that while the first five games humbled the team, they are going to execute better.
“Right now, we’re 0-0,” Thomas said. “If we get this (win against the Illinois State Redbirds Saturday), it’s 1-0 and we’re back on schedule.”
Along with sticking together as a team, Thomas has put trust in what the coaches are teaching the players in practice.
“I have a great understanding of the defense but the thing that’s stayed the same as the coaches,” Thomas said. “They’ve been very consistent in doing a good job of coaching us, and they’ve been keeping my head on straight.”
Thomas believes that the team has stuck together through adversity to start the season because of how close the group became through the pandemic.
“We all spent a little bit more time together (throughout the pandemic),” he said. “We talked on the phone and texted all the time and checked on each other because our mental health is important. We don’t get that much love when it comes to sports and mental health. We need to home in on that and always check on our friends to make sure everyone’s okay.”
Additionally, the pandemic has brought more awareness to the mental health of student-athletes in Thomas’ opinion.
“There’s a better understanding of it,” Thomas said. “Because when you’re home alone for a while, you start to think about a lot of things. It’s always nice to get that text from a friend or a family member to check up on you and see if you’re doing alright.”
Bell, who wore number four in last week’s game against SDSU, will be going back to his regular number 14 jersey this weekend.
“They brought my large jersey on my 14 instead of my medium jersey (before the SDSU game),” he said. “It was just too loose. I was like, ‘I’ll just wear another number. They just put me in (the number) four (jersey) and I was only missing the (number) one. It wasn’t a big deal, but I’ll be in 14 this week.”
Bell, Thomas, and the Coyotes look to stick together against a tough Illinois State team that comes into the game 3-2. Game time at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill., against the Coyotes and Redbirds is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
