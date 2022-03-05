ABERDEEN — Yankton’s current run of state boys’ basketball tournament berths began with a win in Aberdeen. The 2021-22 Bucks were determined not to let that run end there.
Yankton took the lead with just over a minute to play, then survived two late possessions to claim a 47-44 victory over Aberdeen Central in the Class AA boys’ basketball SoDak 16, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Rugby Ryken led a balanced Yankton (13-8) attack with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Dylan Prouty scored 10 points. Cody Oswald had nine points and seven rebounds, Jaden Kral had eight points and five assists, and Mac Ryken had seven points and four steals in the victory.
“We played very well offensively,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “We took care of the ball well. We got good looks most of the game.”
Sam Rohlfs scored 12 points to lead Aberdeen Central. Spencer Barr had 11 points and four assists. Alec Voegele added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Yankton led 8-4 thanks to a pair of Mac Ryken baskets, but Aberdeen Central scored six straight — four by Voegele — to give the Golden Eagles their first lead. The Bucks answered with eight points from Prouty as the team built a 22-16 halftime lead.
The Bucks stretched the lead to nine, 29-20, before the Golden Eagles went on a run. Barr scored seven straight points, including a three-point play, and Noah Behrends hit a three-pointer to put Aberdeen Central ahead 32-30.
Yankton finished the quarter with six straight points in the paint — two baskets by Rugby Ryken and an Oswald putback — to take a 36-32 edge into the final quarter.
“We had to weather the storm,” Rugby Ryken said. “They’re a team that can go on runs. We had to get back to what we do.”
The teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter until five straight points from Voegele gave the Golden Eagles a 41-40 edge. Yankton answered with a Rugby Ryken three-pointer, but a Brady Rohrbach putback and a Voegele free throw put Aberdeen Central ahead 44-43 with 1:37 to play.
Kral got loose for a basket on the Bucks’ ensuing possess, giving Yankton back the lead. After a defensive stop and two fouls, Prouty stepped to the line to hit two free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining.
“I just stayed calm,” Prouty said. “We shoot free throws every day in practice. As soon as I made them both, I knew we had to get a stop.”
A desperation three-point attempt by Rohlfs fell short, sending the Bucks back to state.
“I’m proud of this group for the way we’ve battled. They have all year long,” Haynes said. “I’m happy for them, especially the seniors.”
The Bucks have qualified for five straight state tournaments, though the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID. Yankton had not qualified for state in five straight seasons since 1972-76.
The current Bucks’ success resonates with Yankton alumni, Haynes noted.
“I heard a lot from alumni in the past week,” he said. “It’s always nice to hear from them, to have the support they give the team.”
Yankton will face top-seeded and undefeated Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, March 17-19 in Sioux Falls.
YANKTON (13-8)
Mac Ryken 3-10 0-0 7, Rugby Ryken 5-13 0-0 11, Dylan Prouty 3-5 2-2 10, Cody Oswald 3-8 3-4 9, Jaden Kral 3-9 2-2 8, Drew Ryken 0-3 0-0 0, Michael Mors 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 18-50 7-8 47.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL (12-9)
Alec Voegele 4-9 1-2 10, Jackson Dorsett 1-6 0-0 2, Sam Rohlfs 6-14 0-0 12, A.J. Hase 1-5 0-0 2, Brady Rohrbach 1-2 0-0 2, Noah Behrends 2-3 0-0 5, Spencer Barr 5-9 1-4 11, Jameson Palmer 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20-49 2-6 44.
YANKTON 8 14 14 11 — 47
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 6 10 16 12 — 44
Three-Pointers: Y 4-15 (Prouty 2-4, M. Ryken 1-2, R. Ryken 1-3, Oswald 0-1, Kral 0-3, D. Ryken 0-2), AC 2-14 (Voegele 1-3, Behrends 1-2, Dorsett 0-2, Rohlfs 0-1, Hase 0-2, Barr 0-3, Palmer 0-1). Rebounds: Y 32 (R. Ryken 11), AC 32 (Voegele 9). Personal Fouls: AC 13, Y 11. Fouled Out: None. Assists: Y 10 (R. Ryken 5, Kral 5), AC 9 (Barr 4). Turnovers: AC 10, Y 9. Blocked Shots: AC 4 (Voegele 3), Y 1 (Kral). Steals: Y 6 (M. Ryken 4), AC 3 (Barr 2).
