The Mount Marty University softball team rode a pair of strong relief performances by Kaylee Rogers and timely hitting at the beginning and end of the day in a doubleheader sweep of College of Saint Mary in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Sertoma Park.
“Our kids showed up and found ways to be successful,” said Mount Marty head coach Tate Bruckner. “It was good to see.”
In the opener, Mount Marty scored three runs in the first and coasted to a 5-0 victory.
Kelly Amezcua and Ally Serrano each doubled for Mount Marty. Makenzi Rockwell, Adley Swanson and Sami Noble each had a hit for the Lancers.
Emma Hofmaier doubled and singled, and Marissa McGargill doubled for College of Saint Mary. Ashley Trendle and Rylee Scholl each had a hit for the Flames.
Mo Vornhagen pitched four innings of one-hit ball, striking out four, for the win. Rogers struck out four in her three innings of shutout work for the save. Abby Straight took the loss, striking out five in her six innings of work.
The Lancers took the lead for good just two batters into the first inning. Bailey Kortan drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on a Rockwell single. Mount Marty tacked on runs with RBI singles from Swanson and Noble to lead 3-0 after one inning.
MMU extended the lead on an error in the second.
Meanwhile, Vornhagen kept the Flames at bay, holding them to a McGargill ground rule double in her first appearance since April 1. She gave way to Rogers, who closed the door for her first save of the season.
Mount Marty closed the door in the sixth, scoring on a Serrano double.
In the nightcap, Mount Marty rallied from a pair of two-run deficits to claim an 8-5 victory.
Emma Burns went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI for Mount Marty. Karlee Arnold and Tara Oren each doubled and singled. Amezcua also had two hits. Kortan, Molly McCloud and Sarah Hart each had a hit in the victory.
McGargill had two hits and Trendle homered for the Flames. Maddie Nekola doubled. Hofmaier added a hit.
A leadoff walk and a stolen base for Kortan again set up the Lancers’ offense to open the second game, this time with Burns providing the run-scoring hit. But two walks, a hit batter and two hard-hit balls up the middle allowed the Flames to take a 3-1 lead in the second.
The Lancers tied the game in the third, as Burns homered and Amezcua added a RBI single, but Trendle round-tripper gave the Flames back a two-run advantage, 5-3. The blast sent the Lancers back to the bullpen for Rogers.
“Kaylee had a helluva day,” Bruckner said. “We asked a lot of her today, and she answered.”
Mount Marty got the two runs back in the fourth on a double by Burns, then took the lead in the sixth.
Rockwell was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, and Burns followed with a double to right field. When the Flames tried to throw behind Burns at second, Rockwell scored from third. The Lancers added insurance runs on a McCloud single and a Rose Kinyon steal of home.
The sweep moved the Lancers (17-10) into a tie for fourth place with Jamestown at 8-4 in GPAC play. Mount Marty’s schedule now gets tougher, with the three league teams receiving votes in the NAIA poll lined up in a row. The Lancers host 14th-ranked Morningside (33-4, 11-1) today (Sunday), then travel to Midland (22-7, 10-2 GPAC) and Concordia (20-6, 6-4 GPAC) next weekend.
“Morningside is an outstanding program,” Bruckner said, keeping his focus on today’s matchup. “We’re excited about tomorrow. We get to see how competitive we are against a quality team.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.