KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City edged South Dakota 4-3 in a Summit League women’s tennis dual played Saturday afternoon at Plaza Tennis Center.
The Roos won the doubles point by securing wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. South Dakota’s No. 1 doubles duo of Paige Alter and Grace Chadick led 4-3 when the match was halted.
The teams split the singles matches 3-3, thus allowing Kansas City to move to 3-0 in Summit League play and drop South Dakota to 0-2.
Chadick, a sophomore, took over the team lead with her 12th singles victory of the season, when she triumphed at No. 3 singles in a three-set battle with Laura Munoz-Baroja.
Bea Havlickova, a sophomore, earned a straight-set win at No. 1 singles while Sydney Weinberg, a senior, also won a two-set battle at No. 6 singles for the Coyotes.
Alter, a senior, dropped a hard-fought three-set battle at No. 4 singles to Kate Miley.
“Tough loss for the team today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “It’s always a battle with Kansas City and this match was no different. We came out super flat somehow in doubles and just weren’t ready to go.
“We gave it everything and fought in singles and gave ourselves a shot. Proud of how we fought and competed but it’s time we put together a complete effort.”
South Dakota will play a Summit League match on Wednesday inside Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls at 11 a.m. against Western Illinois.
