Miles Drotzmann rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns in Yankton’s 40-0 victory over Mitchell in ninth grade football action, Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Teagan LaCroix rushed for 48 yards and two scores for Yankton.
Karson Kral returned a blocked punt 34 yards for the other Yankton score. Payton Kautz also blocked a punt for the Bucks. Madden McQuade had six tackles, including two sacks. Kral had four tackles. Landen Lewis had two sacks and a fumble recovery. Ben Bohlman and Cain Steinberg each had a sack in the victory.
Yankton travels to Huron on Sept. 7.
