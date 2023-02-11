BROOKINGS — Even if Zeke Mayo was struggling throughout the game, South Dakota State Jackrabbits head coach Eric Henderson gave him the green light to go win their game against the South Dakota Coyotes as he made a driving layup to give the Jackrabbits a 68-67 lead with 57 seconds left in regulation.
“I wanted to get downhill a little bit and get an easier shot than what I was taking all game,” Mayo said.
After Kruz Perrott-Hunt missed a jump shot on the ensuing Coyotes possession, Mayo elicited the cheers from the Jackrabbits fans in the sellout crowd of 4,421, most of who were wearing Jackrabbit blue as he made a 3-pointer to give the Jacks a 71-67 lead with 15 seconds left. SDSU forced a turnover on the next possession and closed out a 72-67 victory over USD in Summit League action at Frost Arena Saturday.
“We had so many moments where we stayed resilient all game long,” Mayo said. “We knew it was going to be tough. That’s a great squad (the Coyotes) have over there. A team like (ours), I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else.”
Jackrabbits head coach Eric Henderson had faith his team could get the win based on its experience in close games this season.
“Not every (game) has been this close, but a lot of them have,” he said. “When you're in it so many times, you start to feel that. When you're on your home floor, and you have that on your side, it gives you more confidence as well.”
Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson said the difference in the game was execution down the stretch and credited the tough shots SDSU made.
“We always talk about games where you can just find a way to be in it in the last four minutes,” he said. “We were in it with one minute left with the lead and had a great look, point-blank shot (with A.J. Plitzuweit) and we missed it. They come down and they hit two tough shots, so credit to them.”
Matt Dentlinger led SDSU with 20 points in the contest. Mayo added 19 for SDSU. He shot 8-21 on the night, but Henderson said his impact as far as other players, such as Dentlinger, succeeding is “immeasurable” as he led the team with four assists.
“Even though his shots may not be falling like they were, there's still a lot of attention being given to him,” Henderson said. “That allows Matt to do what he's doing. It allows William (Kyle III) and (Matthew Mors) to get those offensive rebounds.”
“I was trying to find open teammates making simple plays (and) not trying to force anything,” Mayo said. “I forced a couple plays today, but guys like Matt and Will finished at the rim very strong tonight. I was finding our other guys on the perimeter. They were knocking down shots.”
In the first half, the Jackrabbits outrebounded the Coyotes 21-10. Mors had nine rebounds while Kyle grabbed eight for the Jackrabbits. SDSU registered 10 offensive rebounds, which Peterson pointed to as the other difference in the game.
“If you look at the percentages, our percentages were better,” he said. “The difference is they got more shots than us (62-54). Sometimes when you get more shots, you score more points, and (the Jackrabbits) did tonight.”
Peterson knew if the team did not rebound, their chances of winning decreased. In the second half, both teams had 19 rebounds.
Overall, Peterson was proud of the way his team played in a hostile environment.
“If we play like that, together like that and that connected, and clean up on the glass, we’ve got a chance,” he said. “Going forward, I hope the young guys see how great of an atmosphere this is and how tough it is to win in the higher you go. There's little room for error. The margin is so small and when you don't make that basket and we turned the ball over late, the margin is really tight.”
Henderson was thankful he had the vast majority of the crowd on his team’s side.
“Our people are amazing,” he said. “The support that they've shown our team is incredible. I'm happy our guys are able to experience that.”
Plitzuweit led the Coyotes with 18 points. Damani Hayes impacted the game on the glass for USD, grabbing eight rebounds.
SDSU improved to 15-11 (10-4 Summit), while USD fell to 11-15 (6-8 Summit).
The Jackrabbits play at Denver Thursday, while the Coyotes travel to take on Omaha Thursday.
