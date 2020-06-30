MITCHELL — Several Yankton junior tennis players recently had strong showings at a USTA event in Mitchell, June 26-28.
Gage Becker teamed with a player from Minnesota to win the 18-under doubles division. He also finished second in the boys’ 18-under singles division.
Maggie Schaefer won the girls’ 16-under singles division.
Nora Krajewski won the girls’ 14-under singles division, with Sabrina Krajewski advancing to the semifinals in that division.
Zac Briggs advanced to the semifinals of the boys’ 14-under singles division, with Harrison Krajewski advancing to the quarterfinals in that division.
Iyana Becker placed third in the 12-under singles division.
Zane Becker earned top honors in the 10-under singles division.
In the Brandon Tournament June 22-24, Briggs was second in the boys’ 14-under singles division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.