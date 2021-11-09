SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven has been named to the Jersey Mikes Naismith Trophy Watch List announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Sjerven is one of 50 women named to the list recognizing the top women’s basketball players in the nation. Only five mid-major players garnered the recognition and two of them hail from the Summit League – South Dakota State’s Myah Selland joins Sjerven on the list.
This marks the first time Sjerven has received recognition on the Naismith watch list. She was a finalist for the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, twice named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year and garnered the 2020 Summit Tournament MVP. She has been named to the all-tournament team all three seasons and twice named to the all-league first team.
Sjerven averaged 17.1 points and 9.8 boards per game last season. She led the league in rebounds and blocked shots (55), ranking in the top-50 nationally for both categories. She’s quickly climbing USD’s career charts in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. She enters this season 50 blocks away from becoming USD’s all-time blocks leader. She’s also one of the most accurate shooters in the nation with her 52.2 percent clip last season ranking 37th.
The Coyotes will face five players on the Naismith watch list during the season.
