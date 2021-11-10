VOLLEYBALL
S.D. SODAK 16
CLASS B
All Matches Tuesday, Nov. 9
Aberdeen Christian def. Philip, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Arlington def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16
Burke def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16
Chester def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Miller, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17
Faulkton def. Timber Lake, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21
Platte-Geddes def. Faith, 25-17, 25-16, 25-10
Warner def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-7, 25-9
CLASS A
All Matches Tuesday, Nov. 9
Dakota Valley def. Lakota Tech, 25-6, 25-10, 25-17
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12
Garretson def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
Hamlin def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-15, 27-25
Parkston def. Rapid City Christian, 19-25, 25-27, 27-25, 25-22, 17-15
Sioux Falls Christian def. Pine Ridge, 25-5, 25-7, 25-8
Wagner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 15-10
CLASS AA
All Matches On Thursday, Nov. 11
No. 16 Sturgis (10-20) at No. 1 S.F. Washington (27-1), 6 p.m.
No. 9 S.F. Jefferson (13-15) at No. 8 Huron (13-10), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Brookings (8-19) at No. 2 O’Gorman (19-4), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Aberdeen Central (12-13) at No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (18-11), 4 p.m.
No. 13 R.C. Stevens (16-17) at No. 4 Brandon Valley (21-9), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Yankton (14-13) at No. 5 Pierre (15-5), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Watertown (10-16) at No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (19-9), 4 p.m.
No. 11 Mitchell (11-12) at No. 6 Harrisburg (18-9), 7 p.m.
S.D. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 18-20 at Rapid City
CLASS A
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 S.F. Christian (32-4) vs. No. 8 Parkston (21-14), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Wagner (27-6) vs. No. 5 Hill City (25-7), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 Garretson (27-1) vs. No. 7 Elkton-Lake Benton (22-11), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Dakota Valley (26-8) vs. No. 6 Hamlin (26-6), 8:45 p.m.
CLASS B
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 Platte-Geddes (32-4) vs. No. 2 Warner (30-5), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Chester Area (26-5) vs. No. 5 Colman-Egan (27-7), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 Warner (30-5) vs. No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (23-3), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Arlington (30-5) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (28-6), 8:45 p.m.
BIG EAST CONF.
FINAL STANDINGS: Garretson 7-0, Chester 6-1, Baltic 5-2, McCook Central-Montrose 5-2, Sioux Valley 3-4, Parker 2-5, Beresford 1-6, Flandreau 1-6
ALL-CONF. TEAM: Jaelyn Benson, Garretson; Logan Bly, Garretson; Lily Ranschau, Garretson; Jayda Kenya, Chester Area; Lily Van Hal, Chester Area; Sami Polzin, Baltic; Emma Van Regenmorter, Baltic; Michaela McCormick, MCM; Brandy Pulse, MCM; Reagan Johnson, Sioux Valley; Kasey Pistulka, Sioux Valley; Brooke Berens, Parker; Kara Niles, Beresford; Claire Sheppard, Flandreau
HONORABLE MENTION: Aliyah Leedy, Garretson; Lexi Gawarecki, Garretson; Breckyn Ewoldt, Chester Area; Emery Larson, Cheater Area; Elyssa Clark, Baltic; Baily Teveldal, Baltic; Brianna Even, MCM; Abby Roling, MCM; Ashley Bjerke, Sioux Valley; Julia Steffensen, Sioux Valley; Katie Bialas, Parker; Alexis Even, Parker; Autumn Namminga, Beresford; Rachel Zanter, Beresford; Lily Klein, Flandreau; Abby Schoeberl, Flandreau
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
RESULTS: Here for the Beer def. Meridian Counseling & Family Services 21-16, 19-21, 21-14; Notorious D.I.G. def. Charlie’s Angels 21-12, 21-14, 21-16; Astec Aces def. The Sandlizards 14-21, 21-10, 23-21; Here for the Beer def. Bumpin Uglies 21-23, 21-14, 21-8; The Lemonade Stand def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 21-9, 21-16, 21-13; The Volley Brawlers def. Walnut 21-7, 21-14, 21-13
FOOTBALL
S.D. FINALS
Nov. 11-13 at DakotaDome, Vermillion
Thursday’s Games
9B: No. 3 Potter County (10-2) vs. No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-3), 10 a.m.
9A: No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (12-0) vs. No. 2 Howard (11-0), 1 p.m.
9AA: No. 9 Platte-Geddes (9-2) vs. No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (7-4)
Friday’s Games
11B: No. 1 Winner (11-0) vs. No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (8-3), 10 a.m.
11A: No. 1 Madison (11-0) vs. No. 7 Milbank (8-3), 2 p.m.
11AA: No. 1 Tea Area (11-0) vs. No. 3 Pierre (9-2), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
11AAA: No. 1 Harrisburg (11-0) vs. No. 2 Brandon Valley (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONF.
11-MAN
FINAL STANDINGS: Sioux Valley 6-1, Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 5-2, Elk Point-Jefferson 5-2, McCook Central-Montrose 5-2, Beresford 4-3, Flandreau 2-5, Baltic 1-6, Parker 0-7
ALL-CONF. TEAM: Carson Christopherson, Sioux Valley; Damian Danziesen, Sioux Valley; David Knutson, Sioux Valley; Layson Lucas, Sioux Valley; Parker Puetz, Sioux Valley; Sutton Arend, BEE; Hunter Bailey, BEE; Koby Kayser, BEE; Kaen Klumb, BEE; Noah Larson, EPJ; Jacob Lichtenberg, EPJ; Lucas Hueser, EPJ; Ben Swatek, EPJ; Will Cleveland, MCM; Gavin Gordon, MCM; Austin Hoiten, MCM; Cody Miles, MCM; Isaiah Richards, Beresford; Ashton Tjaden, Beresford; Ethan Hoffman, Flandreau; Tash Lunday, Flandreau; James Leffring, Baltic; Corbin Wirkus, Baltic; Charlie Patten, Parker; Davin Fuller, Parker
HONORABLE MENTION: Joe Hornick, Sioux Valley; Boden Schiller, Sioux Valley; Jakob Ziegler, Sioux Valley; Sam Hofer, BEE; Brody Riggs, BEE; Auger Van Sickle, BEE; Gavin Jacobs, EPJ; Caleb Niles, EPJ; Devon Schmitz, EPJ; Trevor Hansen, MCM; Joe Loudenburg, MCM; Jake Vanhout, MCM; Zach Boden, Beresford; Jaxson Tadlock, Beresford; Tate Van Otterloo, Beresford; Tanner Christenson, Flandreau; Tathan Headrick, Flandreau; Chase Reed, Flandreau; Cooper Goehring, Baltic; Briley Kick, Baltic; Andrew VanDam, Baltic; Jaivyn DeBoer, Parker; Jack Even, Parker; Levi Wieman, Parker
9-MAN
FINAL STANDINGS: Chester Area 1-0, Garretson 0-1
ALL-CONF. TEAM: Ryan Benson, Chester Area; Stratton Eppard, Chester Area; Jovi Wolf, Chester Area; Brock Wages, Chester Area; Dylan Jessen, Garretson; Dylan Kindt, Garretson; Cooper Long, Garretson
HONORABLE MENTION: Wyatt Hanson, Chester Area; Chase McDonald, Chester Area; Owen Mersch, Chester Area; Ryan Flanagan, Garretson; Jayse Miller, Garretson; Cadyn Ockenga, Garretson
