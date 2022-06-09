BROOKINGS — The Yankton Black Sox improved to 7-1 with a doubleheader sweep of Brookings in youth baseball action on Thursday.
Yankton claimed the opener 8-2.
Trey Sager went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double, and Cohen Zahrbock went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Yankton. Owen Wishon doubled and singled. Evan Serck also had two hits. Matthew Sheldon, Kael Garry, Kaden Hughes and Trey Rothschadl each had a hit in the victory.
Mark Kathol pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out six, for the win.
The Black Sox completed the sweep with a 15-4 in the second game.
Zahrbock went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Hughes doubled and singled. Garry and Easton Nelson each doubled, with Garry driving in three runs. Serck, Sheldon, Wishon and Sager each had a hit in the victory.
Five different pitchers threw for Yankton, with Serck and Nelson each pitching two shutout innings.
The Black Sox travel to Watertown on Saturday.
Legion: EPJ 22, BAH 1
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson claimed a 22-1 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Cade Fennel doubled and singled for EPJ. Hunter Geary also doubled. Noah Larson, Jackson Prouty and Kayden Moore each had a hit in the victory.
Isaac Ward had the lone B-AH hit.
Christian Mueller went the distance in the four-inning contest, striking out seven.
B-AH hosts Sioux Falls Post 911 on Tuesday.
