HURLEY — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars put up 53 points in the first half to take them to a 84-14 win over the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats in 4B Regional play in girls’ basketball.

Coral Mason scored 24 points in the game to lead the Cougars. Estelle Lee scored 14 points to follow. Denae Mach, Charley Nelson, and Shelby Lyons also put up double-digits in the game.

