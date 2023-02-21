HURLEY — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars put up 53 points in the first half to take them to a 84-14 win over the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats in 4B Regional play in girls’ basketball.
Coral Mason scored 24 points in the game to lead the Cougars. Estelle Lee scored 14 points to follow. Denae Mach, Charley Nelson, and Shelby Lyons also put up double-digits in the game.
Jada Koerner led the Bearcats with eight points, three rebounds, one steal, and one assist.
Viborg-Hurley is now 18-3 on the season and will face Scotland on Thursday in Irene. Freeman Academy-Marion finishes the season at 7-15.
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (7-15) 1 6 2 5 — 14
VIBORG-HURLEY (18-3) 27 26 18 13 — 84
Centerville 66, Menno 32
CENTERVILLE — Centerville went on a 36-15 run in the second half to get a 66-32 win over Menno in 4B girls’ regional play on Tuesday.
Centerville was led by MaKayla Heesch, who scored 14 points and grabbed six boards. Mackenzie Meyer followed with 13 points, and Thea Gust had 10 points in the game.
Both Lexie McNinch and Layne Schmidt scored seven points to lead Menno. Amanda Rames grabbed eight rebounds to lead the team.
Centerville is now 16-5 on the season and plays Freeman on Thursday in Irene. Menno falls to 3-18 to end the season.
MENNO (3-18) 4 13 8 7 — 32
CENTERVILLE (16-5) 17 13 20 16 — 66
Freeman 62, Alcester-Hudson 36
CENTERVILLE — The Freeman Flyers took down the Alcester-Hudson Cubs 62-36 in a 4B Regional game in girls’ basketball.
Freeman was led by Ashlin Jacobsen’s 19 points and Erin Uecker’s 10 rebounds.
The Cubs were led with Ella Serck’s 12 points and Alexis Gray’s 11 points. Elly Doering led the team in rebounding with 11.
Freeman moves to 14-7 and will play Centerville on Thursday in Irene. Alcester-Hudson finishes the season at 6-15.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (6-15) 8 12 8 8 — 36
FREEMAN (14-7) 17 19 14 12 — 62
Scotland 47, Irene-Wak. 43
HURLEY — The Scotland Highlanders used their two-point lead at halftime to hold onto a 47-43 win over Irene-Wakonda in 4B regional play in girls’ basketball on Tuesday.
Scotland was led by Trinity Bietz’s 11 points and Martina DeBoer’s 10 points. Jenna Vitek and Bietz had eight rebounds in the game.
Madison Orr scored 24 points and had seven rebounds in the game to lead Irene-Wakonda. Emma Marshall followed with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Scotland advances to 12-9 and will face Viborg-Hurley on Thursday in Irene. Irene-Wakonda’s season finishes at 8-13.
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-13) 11 9 12 11 — 43
SCOTLAND (12-9) 13 7 16 11 — 47
Region 4A
Vermillion 73, Parker 27
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers went into halftime up 52-14, they used that run to get a 73-27 victory over Parker in the 4A Regional game in girls’ basketball on Tuesday.
Vermillion had five different plays hit double-digits in scoring. Taylor Reuvers led with 14 points, Kasey Hanson and Brooklyn Voss both made 13 points to follow.
Terryn Fuller led Parker with 10 points in the game. Katie Bialas led the team in rebounding with eight.
The Tanagers move to 20-1 on the season and will play the winner of the Tea vs Elk Point-Jefferson game. Parker ends their season at 2-18.
PARKER (2-18) 10 4 10 3 — 27
VERMILLION (20-1) 28 24 16 5 — 73
Lennox 56, Dak. Valley 48
LENNOX — The Lennox Orioles took down the Dakota Valley Panthers 62-48 in 4A Regional play on Tuesday.
Lennox had three players hit double-digits in scoring, with Andie Peters leading with 17. Carlie Kuyper followed with 16 points, and Dani Highum had 13 points.
Jorja Van Den Hul had 16 points in the game to lead Dakota Valley. Cameryn Sommerville scored 13 points to follow.
Lennox is now 15-6 on the season and will face the winner of the Canton/Beresford game. Dakota Valley ends the season at 8-12.
Region 5A
Wagner 61, KWL 21
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders scored 21 points in the first quarter to take them to a 61-21 victory over Kimball-White Lake in 5A Regional play in girls’ basketball.
Ashlyn Koupal picked up a double-double in the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Yost scored 14 points to follow.
KWL was led by Harley Namanny’s six points and four rebounds. Ryann Grussing also grabbed four rebounds in the game.
Wagner is now 20-1 this season and will host the winner of the Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs Sanborn Central-Woonsocket game. Kimball-White Lake finishes the season at 9-13.
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE (9-13) 0 9 3 9 — 21
WAGNER (20-1) 21 17 13 10 — 61
Parkston 61, Bon Homme 30
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans went on a 28-17 run in the second half to get a 61-30 win over the Bon Homme Cavaliers in 5A Regional tournament.
Parkston was led by Gracie Oakley, who put up 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Abby Hohn followed with 11 points and six boards.
Jaden Kortan led Bon Homme with 10 points and four rebounds.
Parkston moves to 15-6 and hosts Parkston on Thursday. Bon Homme ends the season at 10-11.
BON HOMME (10-11) 9 4 8 9 — 30
PARKSTON (15-6) 21 13 15 12 — 61
Hanson 62, Platte-Geddes 30
ALEXANDRIA — The Hanson Beaverettes held the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers to 11 points in the second half to win 62-30 in 5A girls’ regional play on Tuesday.
Hanson was led by Taziah Hawkins and Alyssa Moschell. Hawkins scored 17 points and Moschell put up 13.
Cadence Van Zee scored eight points to lead the Black Panthers. Karly VanDerWerff followed with seven points.
Hanson moves to 16-5 and travels to face Parkston on Thursday. Platte-Geddes season comes to end as they finish 9-12.
PLATTE-GEDDES (9-12) 8 11 5 6 — 30
HANSON (16-5) 11 11 23 17 — 62
Region 5B
AC-DC 65, Burke 37
CORSICA — The Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder had a 31-10 run in the first quarter to take them to a 65-37 win over Burke in 5B Regional play in girls’ basketball.
Allison Muckey scored 21 points to lead the Thunder, while Josie Brouwer put up 18 points to follow. Halle Olson had seven rebounds and seven blocked shots in the game.
Burke was led by Paige Bull’s 12 points. Emmie Hauseman had eight points and two steals in the game.
ACDC’s record moves to 18-3, and they play Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Mitchell. Burke falls to 7-15 to end the season.
BURKE (7-15) 10 9 10 8 — 37
ANDES CENTRAL-DAK. CHR. (18-3) 31 10 14 10 — 65
Corsica-Stickney 42, Avon 30
CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney held on to a 42-30 win over Avon in 5B girls’ regional play on Tuesday.
Corsica-Stickney moves to 12-8 on the season and will face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday in Mitchell. Avon’s season will end at 10-11.
