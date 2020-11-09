HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings outlasted Mount Marty 3-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday.
Dakota Schubert, Katelyn Rush and Miley Prine scored for Hastings (9-2, 7-2 GPAC). Taren Newman added an assist in the victory.
Tiana Bumbaca-Kuehl had two of Mount Marty’s three shots, including one on goal. Taylor Dunn also had a shot on goal for the Lancers.
Sarah Carpenter preserved the shutout in goal for Hastings. Jamie Tebben made eight saves for Mount Marty.
Mount Marty, 2-9 overall and 2-8 in the GPAC, plays its home finale on Wednesday, taking on College of Saint Mary. Start time at Crane-Youngworth Field is 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.