ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern head coach Kris Korver earned his 500th career coaching victory at the expense of Mount Marty, as the Raiders beat the Lancers 98-70 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday.
Korver, in his 23rd season at Northwestern, led the program to national titles in 2001 and 2003. His teams have advanced to the national semifinals five times.
Matt Onken shot 7-of-10 from three-point range, finishing with a career-high 41 points, for Northwestern. Alex Van Kalsbeen scored 22 points. Trent Hilbrands netted 12 points. Grant DeMeulenaere added nine points and eight assists in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Tyrell Harper led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Nick Coleman scored 15 points. Gio Diaz scored 14 points and Lincoln Jordre added eight points for the Lancers.
Northwestern (19-9, 11-7) led by just four points at the half, 39-35. But Onken scored 29 points in the second half to help the Raiders put the game out of reach.
Mount Marty, 7-21 overall and 3-16 in the GPAC, finishes the season at home against Doane on Wednesday.
MOUNT MARTY (7-21)
Tyrell Harper 8-13 3-7 20, Nick Coleman 6-14 0-0 15, Gio Diaz 6-8 1-3 14, Lincoln Jordre 4-6 0-0 8, Kade Stearns 0-4 0-0 0, Allen Wilson 2-3 2-2 7, Josh Arlt 1-4 0-0 3, Matthew Becker 1-3 0-1 3, Jonah Larson 0-2 0-0 0, Chase Altenburg 0-1 0-0 0, Dayvon Botts 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Kotrous 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28-58 6-13 70.
NORTHWESTERN (19-9)
Matt Onken 15-21 4-5 41, Alex Van Kalsbeek 10-16 2-2 22, Trent Hilbrands 4-7 2-3 12, Grant DeMeulenaere 4-7 0-0 9, Conner Geddes 2-2 0-0 6, Noah Slagter 1-2 1-2 3, Casey Kleemeier 1-2 0-0 3, Keyton Moser 1-3 0-0 2, Jesse Van Wyk 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Francis 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 38-60 9-12 98.
At The Half: NWC 39-35. Three-Pointers: NWC 13-20 (Onken 7-10, Hilbrands 2-4, Geddes 2-2, DeMeulenaere 1-1, Kleemeier 1-1, Slagter 0-1, Moser 0-1), MMU 8-24 (Coleman 3-6, Harper 1-4, Arlt 1-4, Diaz 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Becker 1-1, Larson 0-2, Jordre 0-1, Stearns 0-1, Altenburg 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 30 (Harper 12), NWC 30 (Hilbrands 5, DeMeulenaere 5). Personal Fouls: NWC 13, MMU 11. Fouled Out: None. Assists: NWC 28 (DeMeulenaere 8), MMU 10 (Diaz 3), Turnovers: MMU 15, NWC 11. Blocked Shots: NWC 1 (Slagter 1), MMU 0. Steals: MMU 8 (Harper 4), NWCU 6 (Slagter 4). Attendance: 325.
