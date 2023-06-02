ABERDEEN — For the second straight day, the resilience of the Yankton Gazelles softball team was tested.
On Friday, so was their depth.
The eighth-seeded Gazelles rallied from an early 4-0 deficit, but Sioux Falls Washington survived with a 7-4 decision in the consolation semifinals at Koehler Hall of Fame Field in Aberdeen.
Yankton senior third baseman Tori Vellek, who was injured in a collision during Thursday’s loss to Lincoln, left the game after trying to play again Friday. Junior shortstop Payton Moser also left the game due to health reasons, forcing Yankton to put a freshman starter in a relatively unfamiliar position and insert two sophomores who had little or no varsity experience this season.
“We had a girl in right (Hailey Schulte) who had no varsity at-bats,” said Yankton head coach Jill Muth. “We had a girl at short (Madison Girard) who had one at-bat and no varsity innings in the field. Kyra (Tjeerdsma) had one game at third this season.”
The senior-laden Yankton lineup did its best to make the younger players feel at home in a tough situation, said senior catcher Elle Feser.
“We were talking to them constantly,” she said. “Letting them know where to go with the ball. Letting them know they would be all right.”
Washington came out swinging, as the first five Warriors reached — four on base hits. Washington scored four runs in the top of the first to take the lead.
“They battled,” Muth said of her team. “We told them they could have fallen apart, they could have folded, but they kept fighting and gave up just one run in the next five innings.”
Yankton’s offense got going in the third. Emma Eichacker drew a leadoff walk, then came in to score on a Feser double. The Gazelles tied the game in the fifth, scoring on an Emma Herrboldt RBI single, an error and a wild pitch.
Washington converted a leadoff double with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth, but the Gazelles out of a jam with the bases loaded. Yankton nearly got out of a jam in the seventh as well, but an error set up a two-run inning for the Warriors.
“If the ball bounces our way in the seventh, we go into the bottom of the inning within a run with the top of our order up,” Muth said. “They played hard. They’re a fun group to coach.”
Yankton will finish its inaugural season today (Saturday) at 10 a.m. with the seventh place game.
“Hopefully we bounce back like we have been,” Feser said. “Hopefully we come out ready to play and can go get a win this weekend.”
