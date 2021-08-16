BRANDON — The Yankton Bucks rank eighth after the first round of the season-opening Warrior-Lynx Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Brandon Golf Course.
Sioux Falls Lincoln shot a 13-over 297 to hold a 10-stroke lead over O’Gorman (307) after the opening round. Watertown (319), Pierre (320) and Roosevelt (326) round out the first five.
Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets (72) and Jack Hilgenberg (73) rank 1-2 after the opening round. Watertown’s Jake Olson and O’Gorman’s William Sanford are tied for third at 74. Lincoln’s Luke Honner is fifth at 75.
Yankton shot a 333 in the opening round, led by 78s from Easton and Dawson Vellek. Jace Tramp shot 88, Tate Beste shot an 89, and Caeden Ekroth and Henry Homstad each shot 90 for the Bucks.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday), with competition at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Lincoln 297, O’Gorman 307, Watertown 319, Pierre 320, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 326, Harrisburg 330, Mitchell 330, Yankton 333, Brandon Valley 339, Aberdeen Central 354, Spearfish 355, Rapid City Central 360, Sioux Falls Jefferson 362, Brookings 375, Sioux Falls Washington 375, Rapid City Stevens 380
TOP 20: 1, Bennett Geraets, S.F. Lincoln 72; 2, Jack Hilgenberg, S.F. Lincoln 73; t3, Jake Olson, Watertown 74; t3, William Sanford, O’Gorman 74; 5, Luke Honner, S.F. Lincoln 75; 6, Radley Mauney, O’Gorman 76; t7, Luke Olson, Pierre 77; t7, Charlie Mickelson, S.F. Lincoln 77; t9, Nick Bothun, Pierre 78; t9, Liam Sarmiento, O’Gorman 78; t9, Easton Vellek, Yankton 78; t9, Dawson Vellek, Yankton 78; t13, Will Hurd, O’Gorman 79; t13, Andy Noble, S.F. Jefferson 79; t13, Adam Knigge, S.F. Lincoln 79; t16, Jacob Stewart, O’Gorman 80; t16, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 80; t16, Austin Merrow, S.F. Roosevelt 80; t16, Jonny Skelton, S.F. Roosevelt 80; t16, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 80
OTHER YHS: t48, Jace Tramp 88; t51, Tate Beste 89; t55, Caeden Ekroth, Henry Homstad 90
West Central Early Bird
HARTFORD — Vermillion needed a fifth score tiebreaker to edge host West Central for team honors in the season-opening West Central Early Bird boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Central Valley Golf Course.
Vermillion and West Central each posted a score of 329 for four golfers. The fifth golfer’s score from each team tipped the title in favor of the Tanagers.
Tea Area was just off the pace, finishing third at 333. Parkston (353) and Dakota Valley (359) rounded out the first five in the 12-team event.
Vermillion’s Trey Hansen earned medalist honors, shooting a 77 to finish one stroke ahead of Parkston’s Payton Koehn. Tea Area’s Eric Munson (79) was third. Vermillion’s Carter Mart and West Central’s Anthony Lanham each shot 80 to tie for fourth.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Vermillion 329; 2, West Central 329; 3, Tea Area 333; 4, Parkston 353; 5, Dakota Valley 359; 6, Sioux Falls Christian 365; 7, Canton 375; 8, Beresford 386; 9, Tri-Valley 393; 10, Madison 407; 11, Lennox 410; 12, Dell Rapids 469
TOP 15: 1, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 77; 2, Payton Koehn, Parkston 78; 3, Eric Munson, Tea Area 79; T4, Carter Mart, Vermillion 80; T4, Anthony Lanham, West Central 80; T6, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 81; T6, Kaleb Jost, Sioux Falls Christian 81; T6, Dalton Plucker, Lennox 81; T6, Kamden Zomer, West Central 81; T6, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 81; 11, Peyton Bettcher, West Central 82; T12, Quinn Bormann, Parkston 83; T12, Issac Bruns, Dakota Valley 83; T14, Trey Even, West Central 86; T14, Ben Burbach, Vermillion 86; T14, Carter Hansen, Vermillion 86
