Mount Marty is ranked third after the opening round of its home women’s golf invitational, Thursday at Fox Run Golf Course.
Bellevue leads the way with a 322, three strokes better than Morningside. Mount Marty shot 332 on the opening day, putting the Lancers eight strokes ahead of Dakota Wesleyan (340) and 14 ahead of fifth place Dordt (346) in the 18-team field.
Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath shot a 4-over 76 to hold the first-round lead. Morningside’s Sofia Castelan and Bellevue’s Maria Pinedo are two strokes back at 78. Morningside’s Alysen Sander (79) is third.
Also for the Lancers, Caitlyn Stimpson (Pickstown) shot 83, Tanna Lehfeldt carded an 85 and Tatum Jensen shot 88 to round out the team score. Trinity Palmquist carded a 95 for the Lancers.
Mount Marty’s ‘B’ squad sits in 13th at 385, led by Kalee Gilsdorf’s 93 and Abby Greenhoff’s 94. Jaden Kortan (Tabor) shot 98 and Halle Mortensen finished at 100 for the Lancers.
Dordt’s Jillian Eidsness, a sophomore from Yankton, shot 97. Beresford native Maiya Muller, playing for Morningside’s ‘B’ squad, shot 98.
The two-day event concludes today (Friday) at Fox Run.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Bellevue 322; 2, Morningside 325; 3, Mount Marty 332; 4, Dakota Wesleyan 340; 5, Dordt 346; 6, College of Saint Mary 347; 7, Concordia 353; 8, Doane 355; 9, Northwestern 356; 10, Morningside ‘B’ 361; 11, Northwestern ‘B’ 363; 12, Dordt ‘B’ 383; 13, Mount Marty ‘B’ 385; 14, York 386; 15, Peru State 405; 16, Doane ‘B’ 420; 17, Concordia ‘B’ 425; 18, Peru State ‘B’ 461
TOP 20: 1, Kelsey Heath, Mount Marty 76; T2, Sofia Castelan, Morningside 78; T2, Maria Pinedo, Bellevue 78; 4, Alysen Sander, Morningside 79; T5, Iy Ibnu, Bellevue 81; T5, Chloe Blandinieres, Bellevue 81; T5, Emily Faubel, College of Saint Mary 81; T8, Megan Harty, Bellevue 82; T8, Aaricia Noel-Traissac, Bellevue 82; T8, Erin Moncur, Dakota Wesleyan 82; T8, Lauren Carr, Morningside ‘B’ 82; T12, Lucy Brown, Morningside 83; T12, Caitlyn Stimpson, Mount Marty 83; T14, Sara Sudenga, Dakota Wesleyan 84; T14, Rachel Bostwick, Dordt 84; T16, Tanna Lehfeldt, Mount Marty 85; T16, Katie Freeman, College of Saint Mary 85; T16, Laura Ruiz, Doane 85; T16, Aidan Sander, Morningside 85; T20, Ashton Austreim, Dakota Wesleyan 86; T20, Maddie Lewis, Concordia 86
OTHER MMU: T27, Tatum Jensen 88; T47, Kalee Gilsdorf (B) 93; T51, Abby Greenhoff (B) 94; T55, Trinity Palmquist 95; T65, Jaden Kortan (B) 98; T67, Halle Mortensen 100
