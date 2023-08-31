Mount Marty is ranked third after the opening round of its home women’s golf invitational, Thursday at Fox Run Golf Course.

Bellevue leads the way with a 322, three strokes better than Morningside. Mount Marty shot 332 on the opening day, putting the Lancers eight strokes ahead of Dakota Wesleyan (340) and 14 ahead of fifth place Dordt (346) in the 18-team field.

