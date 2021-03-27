AUSTIN, Texas—Senior Kamberlyn Lamer compiled the second-best heptathlon score in South Dakota program history at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Friday inside Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Lamer totaled 5,247 points in the two-day competition, placing eighth in a field that included professional athletes and several Division I All-Americans. Her score ranks second in USD program history only to Division II National Champion Brianne (Vette) Edwards.
The Coyote pole vault squad also put up impressive marks in their outdoor opener.
Redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata placed fifth with a vault of 14-1 ¾ (4.31m). She becomes the sixth Coyote woman to vault past 14 feet outdoors and sits tied for fourth in USD record books. Her first career 14-foot vault came at the Texas Relays in high school. Senior Helen Falda made her 2021 debut on Friday, taking eighth in the field with a vault of 13-7 ¾.
Coming off their indoor All-America performances, freshman Eerik Haamer and senior Ethan Bray both vaulted 18-0 ½ (5.50m) in their first outdoor meet. Haamer took fifth in the field, while Bray finished seventh based on attempts. Haamer moves to third in USD outdoor history behind recent graduate Chris Nilsen and Bray.
Redshirt-freshman Brithton Senior advanced to finals in the 110-meter hurdles with a clocking of 13.89 seconds. His debut at the distance was the sixth-fastest in the field. He also ranks third in USD history with the time. Redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan (14.53) and freshman Tre Young (14.93) also raced in the 110 hurdles.
The Coyotes advanced a pair of relays to Saturday’s finals as well. South Dakota’s men’s 4x100 relay punched its ticket as did the women’s 4x400 relay.
The men’s 4x100 relay, comprised of freshman Virgil Steward, freshman Demar Francis, redshirt-freshman Ardell Inlay and redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz, clocked 40.52 seconds. It marks the third-fastest time in USD history for the event.
The women’s 4x400 relay, made up of redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding, redshirt-junior Alli Wroblewski, redshirt-freshman Madison Jochum and freshman Sara Reifenrath, advanced with a time of 3:46.95.
South Dakota also had several athletes place in the top-10 of the ‘B’ section of their respective field events.
Redshirt-sophomore Deidra Marrison tied for second in the women’s pole vault (12-11 ¾ or 3.96m), senior Kaleb Ellis was third in the men’s pole vault with an outdoor personal best (17-0 ¾ or 5.20m), redshirt-freshman Marshall Faurot took fifth with the same height, senior Blake Vande Hoef made his 2021 debut in fifth place of the high jump (6-9 ½ or 2.07m), and redshirt-sophomore Josephine Starner was eighth in the shot put (48-4 ½ or 14.74m).
The women’s 4x100-meter relay of three freshmen – Erin Kinney, Jacy Pulse, Reifenrath – and redshirt-freshman Hannah Young took 13th place in the preliminaries. The relay’s time of 46.62 seconds ranks 10th in USD program history.
Kautz clocked 10.47 seconds in the open 100 meters for 26th place. It’s the fifth-best time by a Coyote.
Kinney clocked 12.07 seconds for 45th in the 100 meters and Gerberding clocked a personal best 14.76 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles for 50th place.
South Dakota returns Saturday with action once again split between the three meets.
Bobcat Inv.
SAN MARCOS, Texas—South Dakota redshirt-junior Jonna Bart captured the 5,000 meters at the Bobcat Invitational Friday at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Bart clocked a personal best 17:08.16 to edge out the runner-up by two-tenths of a second. She cracked the Coyote Top 10 with the mark. Freshman Abrielle Jirele finished fourth in 17:36.61.
Redshirt-freshman Haley Arens placed third in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:37.47. Redshirt-freshman Helen Gould took sixth and freshman McKenna Herrmann was 10th in the race.
Redshirt-sophomore Deidra Marrison and redshirt-junior Makiah Hunt followed up their Texas Relays performance with third- and fourth-place finishes in San Marcos. Marrison vaulted 12-9 ½ (3.90m) in the second competition of the day.
Redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman leaped a personal best of 23-3 ½ (7.10m) to place fourth in the long jump.
Redshirt freshman Charlie Babcock finished eighth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:00.81.
Wildcat Classic
WAYNE, Neb.—A contingent of Coyote throwers set personal bests in the hammer throw late Friday morning at the Wildcat Classic held at LeRoy Simpson Track.
Redshirt-freshman Lydia Knapp placed fourth overall and had the second-best mark by a collegian. She launched the hammer 183-3 (55.85m) for the third-best mark in USD program history. Placing behind her in fifth was redshirt-junior Callie Henrich with a personal best throw of 177-8 (54.16m). Henrich moves to fifth in program history. Redshirt-sophomore Kasey Jensen took eighth with a throw of 166-3 (50.68m).
On the men’s side, redshirt-junior Matt Slagus led the Coyote contingent in fourth overall and third amongst collegians. His personal best throw of 192-4 (58.63m) moves him to fifth in USD program history. Redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan was next up with a throw of 190-10 (58.18m). That mark ranks sixth in USD history. Redshirt-sophomore Kaden Elder took seventh in the field with a throw of 177-3 (54.02m).
Competing for Wayne State, Cade Kalkowski (Niobrara, Nebraska) placed second in the hammer throw with a toss of 203-1 3/4 (61.92m). Matthew Meisenheimer (Hartington, Nebraska) was 10th at 129-10 3/4 (39.59m).
In the women’s javelin, Sophie Noecker (Hartington) was fifth with a toss of 87-10 3/4 (26.79m)
