OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield will take a strong contingent to the Class C portion of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, which begins today (Friday) at CHI-Omaha Center in Omaha.
Crofton-Bloomfield qualified eight wrestlers for the tournament: Robbie Fisher (37-4) at 106 pounds, Hudson Barger (33-12) at 113 pounds, William Poppe (40-7) at 138 pounds, Tyson Sauser (31-13) at 145 pounds, Garret Buschkamp (28-13) at 170 pounds, Calvin Dather (21-23) at 182 pounds, Jared Janssen (36-7) at 220 pounds and Paxton Bartels (29-18) at 285 pounds.
Ponca is the only area program to boast a returning state placewinner. Dalton Anderson (37-6), who is qualified at 126 pounds, placed sixth at that weight class a year ago. The Indians also qualified Hunter Bennett (34-11) at 170 pounds.
Hartington Cedar Catholic qualified two wrestlers: Kerby Hochstein (33-14) at 132 pounds and Conner Hochstein (39-19) at 160 pounds.
Quad County Northeast, a co-op of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Randolph, qualified two wrestlers for state: Tie Hollandsworth (34-4) at 152 pounds and Kolby Casey (31-10) at 195 pounds.
The event, typically spread over three days, was turned into a four-day event this year in an effort to limit the number of wrestlers and spectators at the event at the same time. Competition for Classes A and D were held Wednesday and Thursday, with B and C running today and Saturday.
Class C competition will begin at 5 p.m., with two rounds of championship and two rounds of consolation action on tap. The tournament will conclude on Saturday, with Class C competition beginning at 1 p.m. Championship matches in both Class B and Class C will begin at 7 p.m.
Class D
Creighton’s two wrestlers each fell short of the medal rounds in the Class D portion of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.
At 152 pounds, R.J. Wilmes (33-13) was eliminated in the third round of consolation, one round short of a top-six finish. At 170 pounds, Sam Vortherms (37-11) was eliminated in second round consolation action.
Plainview claimed the Class D team title, scoring 110.5 points. Southwest and Palmer tied for second at 75 points, followed by Sutherland (73) and Elkhorn Valley (71.5).
