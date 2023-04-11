HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic swept team honors in its home Trojan Invitational track and field meet, Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
On the girls’ side, the Trojans edged Crofton 137 to 124 for the title. Wynot (70) was third, followed by Wausa (65) and Hartington-Newcastle (64).
Faith Christensen had a hand in three of Cedar Catholic’s six victories, winning the 100 (12.94) and 200 (26.98) and leading off the Trojans’ winning 1600 relay (4:18.40). Grace Reifenrath, Sophia Reifenrath and Lauren Bernecker completed the winning relay.
Also for the Trojans, Laney Kathol won both the 800 (2:38.62) and high jump (5-0). Lexi Eickhoff won the shot put (35-3).
Crofton also won six events, with Ellie Tramp having a hand in three victories. Tramp swept the hurdle races, clocking 16.20 in the 100s and 49.41 in the 300s, then anchored the Warriors to victory in the 400 relay (52.80). Jacee Anthony, Blair Jordan and Caitlin Guenther completed the 400 relay squad.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens swept the distance double, claiming the 1600 (5:31.95) and 3200 (12:43.25). The Warriors also won the 3200 relay, with the foursome of Rylie Arens, Sophia Wortmann, Elizabeth Wortmann and Kaylee Mauch finishing in 11:08.97.
For Wynot, Kinslee Heimes won the 400 (1:09.51) and Amber Lawson won the discus (109-9). For Creighton, Olivia Kuhlman won the pole vault (9-0) and Makayla Mitchell won the triple jump (33-0 1/4). Wausa’s Alexa Cunningham won the long jump (15-7 1/4).
The Cedar Catholic boys won eight events on the way to a 152 to 94 victory over cross-street rival Hartington-Newcastle. Wynot (90) was third, followed by Creighton (64) and Crofton (48).
Carson Noecker had a hand in three victories, winning the 1600 (4:34.43) and 3200 (9:52.84), and helping the Trojans to victory in the 3200 relay (8:50.89). Carson Arens also had a hand in three wins, claiming the 800 (2:03.86) and anchoring victories in the 1600 (3:44.56) and 3200 relays.
The Trojans swept the throws, with James Fischer claiming the shot put (46-9 1/2) and Jaxson Bernecker claiming the discus (153-9). Cedar Catholic also swept the relays, winning the 400 relay in 46.59.
Breiton Whitmire and Tyan Baller each ran on the 400 and 1600 relay wins. Nolan Becker ran on the 1600 and 3200 relay wins. Matthew Loecker completed the 3200 relay. Jaymison Cattau and Braeden Reifenrath completed the 400 relay.
Hartington-Newcastle had three wins on the boys’ side: Mayson McIntosh in the 200 (23.63), Kale Korth in the 110 hurdles (18.08) and Cole Rosener in the long jump (20-11 1/2). Wynot also had three wins, including the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (40-10 1/2). Chase Schroeder won the 400 (56.05) for Wynot.
Creighton had two wins, Taylor Nilson in the 300 hurdles (45.66) and Matthew Becker in the pole vault (13-6). Jace Panning won the 100-meter dash for Crofton, clocking an 11.68.
