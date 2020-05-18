GOLF
LAKEVIEW GC
LADIES LEAGUE
LOW GROSS: Dana List 43
LOW NET: Mary Klug 35, Nicole Schmitz 35
STANDINGS: Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 10, Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 10, Helene Hegge-Kaye Morris-Jolene Steffen-Sue Bruening 10, Dana List-Morgan Zavadil 9, Deanna Lockman-Emily Loecker 6, Irma Arens-Kathy Magorian 5, Laurie Baily-Nicole Schmitz 5, Eunice Palu-Barbara Birmingham 4, Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 1, Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 0, Barb Dooley-Dawn Stukel-Carla Schlingman 0, Becky Folker-Whitney Miller-Emily Wilken 0, Darci Barger-Joni Stevens 0
