WAGNER — Part of a project nearly seven years in the making will have its unveiling Friday night.
Wagner’s newly-turfed football field will see its first varsity competition when the Red Raiders host the Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian co-op.
The turf field and the newly-resurfaced track around it had been in discussion for the past five to seven years, noted Wagner School District business manager Lory DuFrain.
“When we looked at one option, we took a look at the whole picture,” she said. “We talked about what was available, had some meetings with the coaching staff and the community on what they would like to see.
“The end result was something we can all enjoy for years down the road.”
Locker room areas — which hadn’t been updated since the school opened in 1976 — were also a part of the project, as was an update to the school’s industrial arts area.
The turf, sporting Wagner’s big ‘W’ logo at the 50-yard line, was down and ready before school started. The track around it, though, hadn’t been finished when school started.
“We asked the (South Dakota High School Activities Association) to flip our first two games to away so it would allow more time,” DuFrain said.
That hadn’t stopped kids and adults alike from checking out the new turf.
“We’ve had a lot of boys and other people that have gone out and wandered onto the field,” said Wagner superintendent Matt Yost. “We’ve seen people stop and pause to soak it all in. I’ve even seen kids doing cartwheels on it.”
While Wagner’s four home opponents will get the chance to play Wagner on the turf this year, Yost could see other contests being held in the updated complex in the future.
“We anticipate, with track, this being a host site for regions,” Yost said. Wagner’s facility has hosted the Region 5A meet on several occasions. “For football, this could be a destination field that both programs would want to meet on.”
Wagner’s home opener against the Thunderhawks (0-1) is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The 2-0 Red Raiders will also host Miller-Highmore-Harrold (Sept. 10), Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central (Sept. 17) and Mount Vernon-Plankinton (Oct. 9) this season.
