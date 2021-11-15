SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty defender Gabriele Cavallari and forward Sloan Tshilenge were named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference for men’s soccer, the league announced on Monday.
Tshilenge, a freshman from Lille, France, scored four goals and recorded two assists for the Lancers.
Cavallari, a sophomore from Budoia, Italy, played in all 16 matches for the Lancers.
Mount Marty finished 6-9-1, tying a program record for victories in a season. The Lancers went 4-7 in GPAC play, setting a school record for league wins and advancing to the GPAC Tournament for the second time in program history.
