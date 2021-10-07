SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swept past Summit League newcomer St. Thomas 25-21, 25-11, 25-18 in volleyball action on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon.
USD hit .400 on the match, including .500 in the second set. St. Thomas hit .217 on the match, but just .103 after the opening set.
South Dakota’s Madison Jurgens went over the 4,000-assist mark for her career, recording 39 assists in the match. She joins Brittany Jessen and Tori Kroll as the only Coyotes to reach that career milestone.
Also for USD (7-7, 4-1 Summit), Elizabeth Juhnke had 14 kills and a team-high eight digs, and Aimee Adams had eight kills to lead the way. Sami Slaughter posted seven kills. Madison Harms had six kills and six assisted blocks. Maddie Wiedenfeld had six kills and Lolo Weideman had six ace serves in the victory.
For St. Thomas (2-14, 1-5 Summit), Lauren Galvin had nine kills. Libby Mattila had six kills. Eva Fitzgerald posted 13 assists, with Hannah Pham posting 12 assists. Carrie Rutledge added 10 digs for the Tommies.
USD returns home to face Western Illinois on Saturday.
