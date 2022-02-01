ABERDEEN — Yankton dropped a pair of Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling matches on the road Tuesday, falling to Brandon Valley 77-0 and Aberdeen Central 63-15 in Aberdeen.
The triangular was a makeup date for one postponed on Jan. 14.
Against Aberdeen Central, Yankton’s Paul McGlone scored a decision at 138 pounds. The Bucks’ other 12 points came by forfeit.
Yankton split its four girls’ matches with Aberdeen Central, with Jett Yaggie (106) and Nevaeh Leonard (126) winning by pin.
Yankton hosts its annual invitational on Saturday at the YHS Gym. Start time is set for 9 a.m.
BHSA 42, Burke-Gregory 23
TYNDALL — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon earned a 42-23 victory over Burke-Gregory in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
Brock Kotalik (120) won by pin and Jackson Kaul (113) scored a technical fall for BSHA.
Jay Wright (220) won by pin and Taos Weborg (106) won by technical fall for Burke-Gregory.
Marion-Freeman 47, VHIW 18
FREEMAN — Marion-Freeman downed Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda 47-18 in a prep wrestling dual on Tuesday.
Riley Tschetter (138) and Owen Eitenmiller (152) scored pins for Marion-Freeman. Keaton Preheim (126) and Tim Epp (170) won by major decision, and Zac Sayler (145) won by decision for the Rebels.
All 18 VHIW points came by forfeit.
Garretson Quad
GARRETSON — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson and Luverne, Minnesota, each scored two wins in a wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday in Garretson.
BAH beat Luverne 45-27 and Elk Point-Jefferson 48-34, and fell to Garretson 45-36. Luverne beat EPJ 42-33 and Garretson 41-36. No score was reported between EPJ and Garretson.
In the BAH-Luverne matchup, Kanin Klentz (106) and Jovey Christensen (132) won by pin for BAH. Jacob Madison (170) and Noah Mehlhaff (138) won by pin for Luverne.
In the BAH-EPJ match, Robert Watkins (152) won by pin for BAH. Hunter Geary (138), Noah Thooft (160), Hunter Sharkey (220) and Gunner Ewing (120) won by pin for EPJ.
In the BAH-Garretson showdown, Braxton Rozeboom (138), Adam Hulscher (170), Jaden Richter (285), Tyler Erickson (113), Issac Stoterau (120) and Jayse Miller (126) won by pin for Garretson. Watins (152), Aaron Larson (182), Landon Schurch (195), Alex Jensen (220), Klentz (106) and Christensen (132) won by pin for BAH.
In the Luverne-EPJ match, Hudson Hough (132) and Mehlhaff (138) won by pin for Luverne. Ewing (120) and Thooft (160) won by pin for EPJ.
