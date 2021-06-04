CHICAGO — For the third time in his prep career, Yankton’s Matthew Mors has been recognized as the Gatorade South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Mors as South Dakota’s best high school boys’ basketball player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Mors joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Jayson Tatum (2015-16, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.), Karl-Anthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Jabari Parker (2011-12, Simeon Career Academy, Ill.) and Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.).
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound senior forward led the Bucks to a 20-4 record and the Class AA semifinals this past season. The state’s Spirit of Su honoree, Mors averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. He was a five-time all-state selection, including a Class AA record four-time first-team selection.
President of his school’s service club and a member of the Student Council, Mors has volunteered as a youth basketball coach and has donated his time on behalf of food, clothing and school supply donation drives.
“Matthew Mors has been a great player in South Dakota for a long time,” said Scott Langerock, head coach at Harrisburg High. “He continues to develop new ways to impact each game, all while the opponent’s entire game plan is based on stopping him.”
Mors has maintained a 4.03 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball on scholarship at the University of Wisconsin this fall.
Three-time winner Mors joins recent Gatorade South Dakota Boys Basketball Players of the Year A.J. Plitzuweit (2017-18, Vermillion High School), and Matt Cartwright (2016-17, O'Gorman High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Mors has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Mors is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.
(1) comment
Congratulations to Matthew Mors ! What an incredible achievement and athlete. Welcome to the Big Ten Matt ! Go Big Red.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.