SIOUX FALLS — A trio of top-eight finishes for the boys and girls highlighted Yankton’s Saturday showing in the Howard Wood Dakota Relays track and field meet.
For the Yankton girls, Shae Rumsey (57.78) and Annika Gordon (1:00.59) finished third and eighth in the 400. The two teamed with Alexia Wheeler and Shae Rumsey to finish third in the Class AA 1600 relay (4:08.08).
For the Yankton boys, Cody Oswald was sixth in the 300 hurdles (41.55) and Austin Gobel was sixth in the 100 (10.77). The foursome of Jaden Supurgeci, Gavin Haselhorst, Rugby Ryken and Carson Conway finished seventh in the Class AA medley relay, finishing in 3:45.83.
A pair of runner-up relay finishes highlighted area girls’ teams performances on Saturday.
The foursome of Alivea Weber, Sonora Myers, Estelle Waltner and Elizabeth Piehel lifted Freeman Academy-Marion to second in the Class B girls’ medley, finishing in 4:32.04. Vermillion was sixth in the Class A girls’ medley, with Jaymes Drake, Grace Chaussee, Taeli Barta and Jenaya Cleveland finishing in 4:31.82.
Parker’s Braelyn Berens, Anna Reiffenberger, Janae Olson and Lexi Even finished second in the Class A girls’ 400 relay in 51.14. Beresford’s foursome of Tavyn Valder, Isabel Delay, Rachel Zanter and Savannah Beeson was third in 51.59.
Even, a Mount Marty recruit, was fifth in the 100 in 12.30.
In the Class B girls’ 1600 relay, the Irene-Wakonda foursome of Nora O’Malley, Brenna Lyngstad, Katie Knodel and Emma Marshall finished seventh in 4:29.94.
Dakota Valley’s Silja Gunderson claimed three top-eight finishes: fifth in the 300 hurdles (48.75) and eighth in both the 100 (12.67) and 100 hurdles (15.86).
Menno’s Raygen Diede was fourth in the discus (130-1). Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal tied for sixth in the high jump (5-3).
The Freeman Academy-Marion boys claimed second in the Class B medley relay, as Liam Ortman, Keaton Preheim, Quincy Blue and Thalen Schroeder finished in 3:48.17. Ortman, Malachi Myers, Blue and Schroeder finished eighth in the Class B 1600 relay (3:47.03), just behind the seventh place finish of Menno’s (3:46.17) Brayden Sattler, Chris Kessler, Kadeyn Ulmer and Owen Eitemiller.
Viborg-Hurley’s foursome of Wyatt Huber, George Johnson, Byron Osterloo and Chance Schoellerman placed third in the Class B 400 relay (45.27). Platte-Geddes was fifth, as Joey Baas, Collin Engebretson, Trevor Rolland and Chase Varilek finished in 45.79.
