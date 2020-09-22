BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles ended a long winless streak with a 4-3 victory over Brookings in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Tuesday at the Fishback Soccer Complex in Brookings.
“It was a good win for us, a must win for us,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring.
Emma Christensen had a goal and an assist for Yankton (2-7-1), which had not won since the season opener at Sioux Falls Lincoln. Molly Vornhagen, Cora Schurman and Ashlyn Vogt also scored for the Gazelles. Thea Luken added two assists in the victory.
“The first half was a quality first half,” Schuring said. Yankton led 3-1 at the break. “In the second half we were a little sloppy and Brookings was able to make a run.
“In the end, it’s a win. The girls worked hard. They deserved it.”
Yankton hosts top-ranked Aberdeen Central (9-0-1) on Saturday in a rematch of the 2019 Class AA championship match. The Golden Eagles handed Harrisburg (10-1-1) its first setback of the season, 2-1, on Tuesday.
“It will be a tough matchup,” Schuring said. “We have to play solid defense and work on our counter-attack.”
Yankton also won the JV match, 2-0. Chloe Blom and Haley Luke each scored for the Gazelles.
