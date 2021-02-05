WAKONDA — Mason Johnson made three free throws with 0.7 seconds left to lift Irene-Wakonda to a 54-53 victory over Centerville Friday night in Wakonda.
Johnson tallied 12 points and seven assists for Irene-Wakonda (3-11). Miles Pollman led all scorers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Conner Libby added 11 points.
Will Kroger led Centerville (5-10) with 13 points. Cole Edberg pitched in 12 points and Logan Bobzin 10.
Irene-Wakonda is at Menno today (Saturday). Centerville makes the trip to Marty today.
CENTERVILLE (5-10) 12 6 18 17 —53
IRENE-WAKONDA (3-11) 13 11 9 21 —54
Vermillion 62, Lennox 32
VERMILLION — Dillon Gestring scored 20 points and pulled down six rebounds as Vermillion stayed unbeaten with a 62-32 rout of Lennox on Friday night at Vermillion High School.
Jakob Dobney added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Tanagers (13-0), while Noah Gilbertson had eight points and eight rebounds.
Lennox (6-9) got 10 points from Steven Christion and six rebounds from Ayden Spielman.
Vermillion will host Dakota Valley in a crucial Region 4A showdown next Tuesday.
LENNOX (6-9) 6 8 13 5 — 32
DAKOTA VALLEY (13-0) 15 17 12 18 — 62
Viborg-Hurley 79, FA-M 49
HURLEY — Gradee Sherman had a monster game with 36 points and 23 rebounds, and in only three quarters of action, as Viborg-Hurley routed Freeman Academy-Marion 79-49 on Friday night in Hurley.
Eli Boomgarden added 19 points and Hayden Gilbert dished out five assists for Viborg-Hurley (11-3), which led 39-27 at halftime.
Freeman Academy-Marion (9-5) got 18 points from Connor Epp.
Next Tuesday, Viborg-Hurley visits Parker and FA-M plays at Gayville-Volin.
FREEMAN ACAD.-MAR. (9-5) 13 14 11 11 — 49
VIBORG-HURLEY (11-3) 21 18 21 9 — 79
Bridgewater-Emery 52, Gayville-Volin 37
GAYVILLE — Camden Dye’s 19 points helped Bridgewater-Emery beat Gayville-Volin 52-37 on Friday night in Gayville.
Rylee Schultz tacked on 16 points for Bridgewater-Emery (11-5), which took control after the game was tied 23-23 at halftime.
Kyle Hirsch led Gayville-Volin (5-10) with 10 points and Andrew Gustad scored nine points.
Gayville-Volin visits Canistota today (Saturday) and Bridgewater-Emery will play in the DWU Classic on Feb. 13.
BRIDGE.-WATER (11-5) 13 10 14 15 — 52
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-10) 9 14 7 7 — 37
Parkston 67, Gregory 35
GREGORY — Cole Prunty poured in 20 points and Kaleb Weber tacked on 19 points to lead Parkston past Gregory 67-35 on Friday night in Gregory.
Payton Koehn aided the win for Parkston with 12 points. The Trojans will play Scotland next Tuesday.
Gregory got 19 points from Daniel Mitchell and 12 points from Cruz Klundt.
Brookings 52, Stevens 45
BROOKINGS — Nick Schefers and Brock Longville combined for 31 points and 19 rebounds as Brookings won its second game of the season with a 52-45 home victory Friday over Rapid City Stevens.
Schefers tallied 18 points and eight rebounds, and Longville added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (2-10).
Stevens (6-7), which shot 28 percent, got 14 points from Jaden Haefs and 11 points from Jordan Eberlein.
RC STEVENS (6-7) 11 3 15 16 — 45
BROOKINGS (2-10) 10 11 12 19 — 52
